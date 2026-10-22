Welsh Government
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Wales set to welcome historic Tour de France in Year of Cycling
Wales is all set to welcome the Tour de France in 2027 as full details of the whole route, including the Welsh stage from Welshpool to Cardiff, were unveiled in Paris today.
- Further details of Wales Grand Depart revealed
- Sprint stage confirmed in Llandrindod Wells
- 2027 to be Visit Wales Year of Cycling
The Tour de France will be coming to Wales for the first time in July 2027 and will include eight climbs and an intermediate sprint stage located on the A483 entering the town of Llandrindod Wells.
A detailed interactive map of the Welsh stage, showing the location of the sprint and the eight categorised climbs, can now be found on the dedicated stage three page.
Visit Wales will mark 2027 as the Year of Cycling backed by a flagship campaign, first of a kind interactive mapping tool bringing together cycling routes and our world class destinations, projects with businesses and communities and funding for cycling facilities across Wales.
Earlier this year the Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy announced the £4.5 million Croeso i Feicwyr Fund, to improve cycling facilities and routes across Wales, creating a lasting legacy from the Tour.
Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan attended the full route announcement in Paris. She said:
The eyes of the world will be on Wales on Sunday 4th July as the Tour de France races its way from Welshpool to Cardiff.
Now we have the full interactive route map we can see how exciting the Welsh stage of the Grand Depart will be, including a sprint stage at Llandrindod Wells and eight climbs across the route.
This is a once in a generation opportunity for our nation, and we will ensure we make the most of it. It will inspire our next generation of cyclists, and the cycling world will see the amazing scenery and welcome we have here in Wales.
There’s no better time to promote Wales as a cycling destination and Visit Wales are doing this by declaring 2027 as the Year of Cycling.
I’d urge everyone along the route and further afield to get involved.
Speaking about the upcoming Year of Cycling, Wales’ Cycling Ambassador Geraint Thomas OBE said:
I’m incredibly proud to be Wales’ Cycling Ambassador as we prepare for the 2027 Tour de France. The Tour coming to Wales is massive, these roads, these climbs and these fans are made for cycling, and now the world gets to see that. I can’t wait to play my part in welcoming the Tour, inspiring riders young and old, and helping make this a moment Wales will never forget.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-set-welcome-historic-tour-de-france-year-cycling
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