Wales strengthens animal disease testing capability
Livestock farmers and animal health officials in Wales are set to benefit from regional disease testing following investment to start the process of establishing a specialist diagnostic centre at Aberystwyth University.
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday announced £265,000 of Welsh Government funding for Aberystwyth University.
The funding is the first step to designating the university as Wales's first high throughput testing centre for notifiable animal diseases, including bluetongue. The centre will operate from the university's VetHub1 which provides secure containment facilities. Currently, notifiable disease samples are sent outside of Wales to process.
The Deputy First Minister, yesterday said:
I’m delighted to announce this funding which will begin building more resilience in our animal disease testing. The centre will strengthen long-term disease surveillance capacity within Wales, reducing response times during outbreaks and sharing surge outbreak capacity. Recent experience of the bluetongue outbreak and avian influenza has showed us that enhanced capacity is crucial as we tackle future disease threats. This is a very positive beginning, and I look forward to working with our colleagues at Aberystwyth University.
Aberystwyth University is the only facility in Wales with the infrastructure and facilities to undertake this type of testing.
Professor Iain Barber, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Sciences at Aberystwyth University, yesterday said:
We’re excited to begin this important scoping exercise, which marks the first step toward strengthening Wales’s capacity for rapid animal disease testing. While this is an early stage in the process, it lays the groundwork for a facility that could play a vital role in protecting livestock and supporting biosecurity in the future.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, yesterday said:
It is fantastic that Aberystwyth University will be home to Wales's first high throughput testing centre for animal diseases. This investment recognises the university's outstanding expertise and facilities in veterinary science, and I want to thank them for taking on this important responsibility. This centre will support and work closely with our farming communities, demonstrating how funding our universities delivers real benefits for Wales.
The designation process will enable the facility to deliver testing accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service and compliant with Specified Animal Pathogens Order standards. The centre will create skilled jobs and strengthen Wales's contribution to UK biosecurity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-strengthens-animal-disease-testing-capability
