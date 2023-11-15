Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales strengthens cooperation with German state of Baden-Württemberg through signing of a joint declaration
During a visit to Stuttgart this week, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, and Baden-Württemberg’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Dr Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, signed a joint statement of cooperation to further boost political, economic, social, and ecological ties.
The joint declaration intends to expand bilateral cooperation between Wales and Baden-Württemberg in areas including trade and entrepreneurship, science and research, education and youth, culture and civil society, as well as environmental and climate protection.
Welsh Government Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething said:
The signing of a shared statement with Baden-Württemberg is momentous in cementing our important relationship with this priority region for Wales. As one of our largest trading partners, it presents us with an opportunity to ensure continued, strengthened co-operation.
Germany is a hugely important collaboration partner for Wales with an estimated 90 German-owned companies having a presence in Wales, employing just under 12,000 people. Around 20 of these organisations are owned by parent companies from Baden-Württemberg so I very much look forward to the opportunities that our engagement across areas including trade, research and education will bring.
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford and Prime Minister Kretschmann agreed to strengthen cooperation in 2022, and today’s shared statement of cooperation builds on a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries in 1990.
Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann said:
The United Kingdom is and will remain a very important partner for Baden-Württemberg. It is important to overcome the challenges for business and science after Brexit together.
In view of the current crises and wars in the world, the EU and the democratic states must now cooperate more closely, and valued partners such as Germany and the United Kingdom, Baden-Württemberg and Wales must move even closer together.
Dr Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism, said:
I very much welcome the signing of an agreement on further cooperation between Wales and Baden-Württemberg. Wales and the United Kingdom are important trade and economic partners for us.
In a one-to-one meeting, Minister Dr Hoffmeister-Kraut discussed innovation with her counterpart in Wales and said:
Transformation and structural change pose major challenges for companies in both countries. Minister Gething and I agreed that innovation is the key to a strong and resilient economy. That is why we want and need to strengthen the power of innovation through functioning regional innovation networks and continue to grow in international alliances with trustworthy partners.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething added:
Wales is an outward looking and welcoming nation. We want to have the strongest possible presence on the world stage and where better to build on and strengthen our global relationships than Baden-Württemberg.
We will continue to make the most of the multiple connections between our governments, organisations, people and culture – and ensure that our long historical ties continue well into the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-strengthens-cooperation-german-state-baden-wurttemberg-through-signing-joint-declaration
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Bovine TB long term trends show progress, with targeted action in key areas15/11/2023 15:20:00
Bovine TB cases in Wales continue to decline overall, with a targeted approach taken in hot-spot areas and specific projects taking place in Pembrokeshire and Anglesey.
Clinically vulnerable encouraged to get their winter vaccines15/11/2023 13:20:00
The Chief Medical Officer for Wales has called on people with clinical vulnerabilities to come forward for their winter vaccinations to protect themselves and the health service.
Economy Minister welcomes significant investment in Wales by Panasonic14/11/2023 14:05:00
Global electronics company, Panasonic, has today cemented its ongoing commitment to Wales by announcing an up to £20 million investment in its facility in Cardiff.
Help shape the future of Council Tax in Wales14/11/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has launched a consultation today [Tuesday 14 November] seeking views on possible approaches to redesigning the Council Tax system to make it fairer.
Don’t think 'what if I’m wrong?', think 'what if I’m right?'13/11/2023 14:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan, has urged people to speak up if they are concerned about child abuse, as a new national campaign launches at the start of National Safeguarding Week.
New life for former Hermon chapel with the help of the Welsh Government13/11/2023 11:05:00
Work has begun to develop an old chapel in Hermon, Pembrokeshire, into a heritage centre, café, and affordable flats, thanks to the efforts of local people and the help of the Welsh Government’s Project Perthyn grant.
27 woodlands join National Forest for Wales09/11/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced that 27 woodland sites will join the National Forest for Wales network.
Free Welsh lessons make it easier than ever for people to learn the language08/11/2023 13:20:00
The first year of giving free Welsh lessons for young people and staff in the education sector has been a success according to the Welsh Government, making it easier than ever for people to learn the language.