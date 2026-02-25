Wales strengthens environmental protections as landmark Bill passes Senedd

Wales has taken another huge step forward in tackling the nature and climate emergencies after the Senedd passed landmark environmental legislation.

The Environment (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill establishes a new framework for environmental protection, creating an independent watchdog and empowering Welsh Ministers to set legally binding biodiversity targets.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said:

This is a landmark moment for nature in Wales. By passing this Bill, we have sent a clear message that protecting our natural environment is a national priority. As this winter has shown, climate change is driving more extreme weather events – putting pressure on our environment and biodiversity. With one in five species at risk of extinction and communities across Wales already feeling the effects of more frequent floods, heatwaves and wildfires, this legislation gives us the tools we need to act decisively.

The new legislation will create the Office of Environmental Governance Wales, an independent body responsible for holding public authorities to account on environmental law.

This includes scrutinising the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales and local authorities.

The legislation also enables and requires Ministers to set ambitious, legally binding targets to halt and reverse biodiversity decline by increasing native species, strengthening ecosystem resilience and addressing the drivers of biodiversity loss.