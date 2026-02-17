Welsh Government
Wales to celebrate St David's Day with £1 million fund for community events
The list of celebratory events that will be supported by the St David’s Day Fund 2026 was recently (15 February 2026) published by the Welsh Government.
The £1 million fund will help community, regional and national groups celebrate the day of Wales’ patron saint, Dydd Gwyl Dewi, on 1 March. Organisations will be awarded grants ranging from £500 for small community groups to £40,000 for nationwide events.
92 events will be held across Wales between 16th February and 6th March 2026.
The social media campaign 'Random Acts of Welshness' will also return, alongside events run by the Welsh Government’s overseas offices and food and drink promotions in Cardiff and London.
First Minister Eluned Morgan recently said:
I'm thrilled by how many people wanted to be involved with the St David's Day Fund. There will be events right across Wales, from small community gatherings to celebrations run by national organisations.
I’m especially pleased with the range of ideas put forward – exciting new ideas with well-known traditions.
St David's Day 2026 is going to be brilliant and I'd like to thank everyone who applied. Together, we're going to make Dydd Gŵyl Dewi extra special this year.
