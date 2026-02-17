Wales to celebrate St David's Day with £1 million fund for community events

The list of celebratory events that will be supported by the St David’s Day Fund 2026 was recently (15 February 2026) published by the Welsh Government.

The £1 million fund will help community, regional and national groups celebrate the day of Wales’ patron saint, Dydd Gwyl Dewi, on 1 March. Organisations will be awarded grants ranging from £500 for small community groups to £40,000 for nationwide events.

92 events will be held across Wales between 16th February and 6th March 2026.

The social media campaign 'Random Acts of Welshness' will also return, alongside events run by the Welsh Government’s overseas offices and food and drink promotions in Cardiff and London.

First Minister Eluned Morgan recently said: