Welsh Government
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Wales to create new standards for holiday accommodation
The Senedd has passed a Bill to support the development of tourism in Wales and improve visitor accommodation.
Providers of visitor accommodation – beginning with self-contained, self-catering accommodation like holiday cottages and flats – will need a licence.
To get a licence, providers will need to prove their accommodation is fit for visitors, by showing they have gas and electrical safety certificates, carbon monoxide alarms, public liability insurance, and that they have both conducted a fire safety risk assessment and taken relevant precautions.
Over 80% of people planning trips in the UK said they would be more likely to book a holiday let if a licensing scheme existed.
Mark Drakeford, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, said:
I am pleased this Bill has passed. It’s a significant step towards attracting visitors to Wales, knowing that accommodation meets the standards they would expect.
Many providers already do the right things, and this Bill creates fair competition that protects both visitors and responsible businesses. I look forward to seeing the positive difference it will make to tourism in Wales.
The licensing scheme is likely to start in 2029 and will build on the national register of visitor accommodation providers to create a publicly available directory of visitor accommodation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-to-create-new-standards-for-holiday-accommodation
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