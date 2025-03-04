Wales to get £100 million to restore pride in neighbourhoods and boost growth

Wales to receive a share of £1.5 billion creating local growth and opportunities through new Plan for Neighbourhoods.

Wales to receive a share of £1.5 billion to foster stronger, better connected and healthier communities across the UK.

High streets, local parks, youth clubs, cultural venues, libraries and more in scope of regeneration, creating local growth and opportunities through new Plan for Neighbourhoods.

New neighbourhood boards across the 75 selected communities will bring together residents and businesses to decide how to spend the money in their area.

The latest step in the government’s ambitious Plan for Change, kickstarting national renewal, taking back control of our streets and putting more money in local people’s pockets

Local people in Wales to see their high streets revived, community hubs saved and public services transformed with £100 million funding through the government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods to tackle deprivation and turbocharge growth, as every area joins the decade of national renewal committed to in our Plan for Change.

A total of 75 areas will each receive up to £20 million of funding and support over the next decade through the plan, with ministers vowing it will help transform “left behind” areas by unleashing their full potential by investing in delivering improved vital community services from education, health and employment, to tackling local issues like crime. Transformation will be holistic, long-term, and sustainable to deliver meaningful change in the day-to-day lives of local people.

In Wales areas due to receive funding through the plan include:

Barry

Wrexham

Rhyl

Cwmbrân

Merthyr Tydfil

Each board will decide how to spend up to £20 million of funding and support – they can choose from options ranging from repairs to pavements and high streets, to setting up low-cost community grocers providing low-cost alternatives when shopping for essentials, as well as co-operatives or even neighbourhood watches.

This is the latest step in the government’s ambitious Plan for Change missions to grow the UK economy, deliver safer streets and create opportunities for everyone.

UK Government will work with the Welsh Government to ensure the Plan for Neighbourhoods compliments, supports, and aligns with the Welsh Government’s existing work and policies on regeneration and local economic growth.

Yesterday’s announcement is in contrast to unfunded pledges from the previous government. The Plan for Neighbourhoods doubles the scope of the types of projects that can benefit and is now fully aligned with the Government’s long-term Plan for Change missions: breaking down barriers to opportunity and kickstarting economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner MP yesterday said:

For years, too many neighbourhoods have been starved of investment, despite their potential to thrive and grow. Communities across the UK have so much to offer – rich cultural capital, unique heritage but most of all, an understanding of their own neighbourhood. We will do things differently, our fully funded Plan for Neighbourhoods puts local people in the driving seat of their potential, having control of where the Whitehall cash goes – what issues they want to tackle, where they want to regenerate and what growth they want turbocharge.”

Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety, Alex Norris MP, yesterday said:

When our local neighbourhoods thrive, the rest of the country thrives too. That’s why we are empowering communities to take control of their futures and create the regeneration and growth they want to see. Our Plan for Neighbourhoods we will deliver long-term funding that will bolster that inner community spirit in us all and relight the fires in corners of the UK that have for too long been left fighting for survival.

“This, along with our ambitious reforms to streamline the planning system, devolve powers and strengthen workers’ rights, will help get places and people thriving once again.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP yesterday said:

The UK Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods is fantastic news for Wales, providing £100 million to boost growth by investing in high streets, parks, cultural venues, youth clubs and more. We are working with the Welsh Government to help local people from Rhyl to Merthyr Tydfil transform their communities. Our Plan for Change sets out how we want to the grow the economy, create jobs and put more money in people’s pockets. Targeted local funding is a vital part of our economic growth mission and will support the fantastic work the Welsh Government are already doing to regenerate communities across Wales.”

In each area, the government will support the establishment of a new ‘Neighbourhood Board’, bringing together residents, local businesses, and grassroots campaigners to draw up and implement a new vision for their neighbourhood.

Each board will decide how to spend up to £20 million of funding and support. The government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods’ ultimate aim is to create thriving places, strengthen communities, and empower local people to take back control in towns across the country.

By creating thriving places, strengthening communities, and empowering people to take back control areas can drive forward their priorities and the Government’s long-term Plan for Change missions: breaking down barriers to opportunity and kickstarting economic growth.

We will work with the Welsh Government through the normal intergovernmental structures to make boards’ work stronger and more effective by ensuring greater strategic alignment across the priorities of both governments.