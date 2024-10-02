Wales to host WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025

WorldSkills UK has announced it will be partnering with the Welsh Government and Inspiring Skills Excellence to host the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025 in Wales for the first time ever.

Wales will be gearing up to welcome the UK’s finest talent next November on the back of an incredibly successful final in Lyon this September, where two Welsh competitors brought home awards. Ruben Duggen bagged a silver in plumbing, while Ruby Pile was voted Best in Nation for her professionalism in restaurant services.

Welsh Government Skills Minister Jack Sargeant said:

As a former apprentice myself, earning whilst learning was a game-changer for me and apprentices like Ruben. I'm proud that Wales will host the WorldSkills Finals UK 2025. I’m sure Ruben’s achievement this year and welcoming the national competition here next year will inspire many potential Welsh apprentices of the future.

During the national finals, young people from across the UK will be tested in skills as diverse as aircraft maintenance, 3D digital game art, welding and health and social care, cooking and electrical installation. Those who excel may be considered to represent the UK at future international WorldSkills competitions.

The WorldSkills UK competitions are an integral part of the post-16 education and training calendar and attract over 6,000 registrations from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland annually. They provide education institutions and employers with an opportunity to benchmark the abilities of their students and apprentices against international standards.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

It will be fantastic to bring the WorldSkills UK National Finals to South Wales next year. Our skills competitions programmes are central to driving excellence in technical education, helping learners demonstrate their readiness for high skilled jobs in sectors vital for the UK economy. Working with our partners in Wales we will celebrate the UK's best young technicians and draw attention to the role that world-class skills play in our economy.

Paul Evans, Skills Ambassador for Wales and Project Director of Inspiring Skills Excellence said: