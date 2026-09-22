Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales to mark 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster
The First Minister will lead the Welsh nation in a moment of reflection on 21 October to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan tragedy.
Rhun ap Iorwerth will be present at the official remembrance event in Aberfan, where the tragic collapse of a colliery spoil tip in 1966 claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children. He will be joined by the Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams MS, Aberfan Trustees and other community representatives.
The First Minister invited organisations across Wales to consider observing a minute’s silence at 9.15am.
Reflecting on the forthcoming anniversary, the First Minister yesterday said:
The tragedy of Aberfan continues to echo down the decades. The community was devastated by the events of 21 October 1966, but it continues to resonate deeply across Wales, the wider United Kingdom, and indeed across the world.
The impact is reflected in the memorial gardens across Wales, not just in Aberfan, but also in places like Menai Bridge where people commemorated all those who died at Aberfan, as well as all of those whose lives were changed forever in that moment.
The forthcoming 60th anniversary is an opportunity for Wales to honour the memory of those who were lost. I invite organisations across Wales to consider observing a minute of silence at 9.15am to reflect on the events of 60 years ago, and to do so in a way that is relevant and appropriate to them.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-to-mark-60th-anniversary-of-the-aberfan-disaster
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Programme for Government sets “a new ambition for Wales”22/09/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its new Programme for Government today, which sets out its priorities and plans over the four-year Senedd term, following the Senedd election on 7 May.
£121 million for new NHS Wales hub to cut waiting times21/09/2026 11:05:00
A new state of the art hub aimed at cutting NHS Wales waiting times and improving access to treatment is being backed by £121 million Welsh Government funding.
Top business experts appointed to create new development agency for Wales21/09/2026 09:15:00
A panel of 11 renowned business experts has been appointed to create a new economic development and innovation agency for Wales.
Welsh public sector EV fleet cuts diesel use and strengthens energy security18/09/2026 17:15:00
Analysis by the Welsh Government Energy Service estimates that the Welsh public sector electric vehicle (EV) fleet is now avoiding the annual purchase of diesel costing up to £3.7 million (2.4 million litres).
Welsh games companies looking to level up at Tokyo Game Show18/09/2026 16:05:00
Nine Welsh games companies are set to take on a side quest when they exhibit at Tokyo Game Show as part of Creative Wales’ first visit to the global showcase.
Welsh Government and local government renew Strategic Partnership Agreement to strengthen trusted working relationship18/09/2026 11:25:00
The Welsh Government and local government yesterday renewed their Strategic Partnership Agreement, reaffirming a shared commitment to working together in the interests of communities across Wales.
Top food and farming experts assembled to help feed Wales’ future17/09/2026 17:05:00
Welsh Government has today announced the membership of the Expert Working Group that will help shape the National Food Strategy for Wales, alongside the publication of the group's Terms of Reference.
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care response to latest NHS activity and performance data: July and August 202617/09/2026 14:05:00
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, responds to the latest NHS Wales activity and performance data.
Welsh Finance Minister to press UK government for fairer funding at Cardiff summit17/09/2026 10:10:00
Wales will host finance ministers from across the UK in Cardiff yesterday when the Cabinet Minister for Finance will make the case for a funding deal from Westminster that reflects what people in Wales really need.