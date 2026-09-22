Wales to mark 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster

The First Minister will lead the Welsh nation in a moment of reflection on 21 October to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan tragedy.

Rhun ap Iorwerth will be present at the official remembrance event in Aberfan, where the tragic collapse of a colliery spoil tip in 1966 claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children. He will be joined by the Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams MS, Aberfan Trustees and other community representatives.

The First Minister invited organisations across Wales to consider observing a minute’s silence at 9.15am.

Reflecting on the forthcoming anniversary, the First Minister yesterday said: