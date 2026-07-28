Wales to welcome cyclists with £4.5 million Tour de France fund

Cyclists and communities across Wales will benefit from £4.5 million of new Welsh Government investment in cycling tourism infrastructure, as part of wider work designed to leave a lasting health, sporting and economic legacy from the Tour de France Grand Départ arriving in Wales in 2027.

£4.5 million of Welsh Government investment for cycling tourism infrastructure, to create a lasting legacy from the Tour de France coming to Wales in 2027

The funding will create a national network of cycling hubs, routes and facilities for communities and visitors

The Tour de France will be free to spectate and is expected to bring over one million visitors to Welsh stages and reach a global television audience of 150 million viewers, across 190 countries. This fund ensures that once the cameras move on, the benefits remain.

Funding will create a national network of destination cycling hubs, micro-hubs and signage. Facilities could include secure cycle parking, storage facilities, e-bike charging, maintenance stands, water provision, bike hire and cycling information.

The Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, MS said:

As this year’s Tour de France draws to a close, we are already looking ahead to the excitement of welcoming the event to Wales next year. I am determined that when Wales hosts major events of this scale, we put strong legacy plans in place so the benefits are felt long after the event itself. The Tour de France will give us a unique platform to promote Wales on the world stage, attract visitors and investment, encourage healthier and more active lifestyles, and create lasting opportunities for communities and businesses across Wales.

Heledd Fychan, Minister for Culture and Sport added:

The Tour de France is one of sport’s great events and hosting it next year in Wales is a tremendous opportunity. Ensuring we maximise on the impact and legacy is crucial, and the funding today will help achieve that by providing more facilities for cycling across the country.

Geraint Thomas, former Tour de France winner and Wales Cycling Ambassador said:

The Tour de France Grand Départ is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for cycling in Wales. This investment in lasting infrastructure means more people – whether seasoned cyclists or those just starting out – will be able to enjoy everything Wales has to offer on two wheels, long after the race has finished.

Wales already offers world-class cycling across road, mountain biking, gravel and leisure routes. The investment will build on this base to transform Wales into a truly world-class cycling tourism destination.

Delivered through the Brilliant Basics capital fund, £2 million will be made available in 2026-27, rising to £2.5 million in 2027-28. All approved projects will need to not only add value to the visitor experience but also provide benefits for the communities where tourism takes place.

Local authorities and national park authorities will lead delivery. Applications open on 10 August 2026, with a closing date of 25 September 2026 at 1pm.