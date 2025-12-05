Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales’ top doctor says preventing ill-health is an urgent priority
Wales must urgently shift towards a prevention-first approach to health to address stagnating life expectancy and mounting pressures on its health services, according to the Chief Medical Officer's Annual Report published yesterday.
The report, "Reflecting on our Health", notes a decline in life expectancy especially in deprived areas with people now living for more years of their life with ill health. It highlights that around 75% of deaths in people under the age of 75 in Wales are preventable but that successful prevention initiatives, such as tobacco control, have demonstrated the potential for significant improvements in population health over time.
If smoking rates had not changed in the past 10 years, there would be more than 170,000 additional smokers aged 18 or over. If smoker rates continue to reduce from the present 10% in Wales to 8%, it is estimated this change alone would prevent nearly 600 smoking-related deaths and 2,700 smoking-related hospital admissions each year.
The report calls for action across all levels of government and society to address the social, economic and environmental determinants of health; continue to support parents and early years education programmes for low-income families; encourage vaccination and screening take up; and help adults make healthier choices.
Key findings include:
- the average number of years that people in Wales can expect to live in good health is declining, particularly in women
- evidence shows public health programmes offer an average return on investment of 14 to 1
- without accelerated action on prevention, people living with four or more long-term conditions could almost double by 2035
- preventable physical and mental ill-health is contributing to rising economic inactivity and increasing costs
Six months into her new role Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, said she has been struck by both the scale of the challenge and the depth of commitment across Wales, adding:
I decided to take the role of CMO in Wales because I want to work with the people of Wales to make this focus on prevention a reality. I was attracted to our progressive strategies and policies that, if effectively implemented, will transform the health of the people of Wales.
But this is a major challenge to our health service leaders. It also demands changes in society, and at an individual level, so that health is recognised as a responsibility – as well as a right – for everyone in Wales.
The evidence is clear – prevention is incredible value for money. Ahead of next week’s Senedd vote on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, there is no room for complacency - we need to see smoker rates continue to decrease. But we also need to replicate the progress in tobacco control across other areas – such as healthy eating and exercise.
To strengthen prevention efforts, the CMO has established a Preventing Ill-Health Advisory Group to provide national leadership and ensure prevention considerations are a key component of ministerial advice.
The Welsh Government is also introducing legislation which will make it mandatory for specified public bodies to consider the impact of their decisions, in sectors such as housing, education and transport, on long-term population health.
Related
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-top-doctor-says-preventing-ill-health-urgent-priority
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First Minister welcomes political leaders to Wales to celebrate creative industries05/12/2025 15:30:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan welcomed political leaders to Wales today for the British-Irish Council, to discuss unlocking the potential of the creative industries.
Welsh Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, calls for decisions on two key North Wales and Border rail services to be reversed05/12/2025 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has expressed his ‘deep concern’ on a decision taken by the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) to reduce two Avanti services affecting North Wales and the borders in its December timetable change.
£116 million business rates support package announced04/12/2025 16:05:00
A new transitional relief scheme will help businesses manage rates changes from next April.
New programme of support announced for Additional Learning Needs04/12/2025 14:05:00
A package of support designed to help learners and families navigate the Additional Learning Needs (ALN) system has been announced, following a review of ALN legislation, listening to families and learnt lessons from delivery across Wales.
Young people to receive new information about women’s health04/12/2025 10:25:00
All secondary school pupils will be able to access new education materials designed to help increase understanding about common women’s health conditions
£36 million boost for affordable homes and green upgrades in Wales03/12/2025 16:20:00
The Welsh Government has reopened its Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) Development Loan Scheme for 2025/26 and has allocated £36 million to support the delivery of low-carbon homes for rent in the social sector and help improve existing homes.
“Historic moment” as climate and agriculture regulations pass03/12/2025 15:20:00
Landmark regulations that secure Wales' climate commitments and enable the roll-out of the Sustainable Farming Scheme have been passed in the Senedd.
Support to tackle child poverty03/12/2025 11:05:00
Access to free school meals, childcare and emergency support is part of ongoing action to tackle rising costs and reduce poverty.
Wales strengthens animal disease testing capability03/12/2025 09:05:00
Livestock farmers and animal health officials in Wales are set to benefit from regional disease testing following investment to start the process of establishing a specialist diagnostic centre at Aberystwyth University.