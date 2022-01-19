WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Wales TUC asks workers about mental health in the workplace and Covid-19
Work can be one of the most important factors of someone’s mental health. It can be a community which offers a way for people to contribute, reach their full potential and develop and maintain valuable social networks. Conversely, work related stress, bullying and poor consideration for workers’ mental health negatively impact the entire workforce.
- One in four people will experience mental health problems in any given year.
- One in six workers are affected by conditions such as anxiety, depression and stress.
- Wales TUC survey will ask workers in Wales about the impact of Covid-19 and work on their mental health
The Covid-19 pandemic has also had a large impact on many people's mental health. Now, for the first time, the Wales TUC is asking workers in Wales to share their experiences of mental health, Covid and the workplace.
The findings of the survey will be used by the union body to create new resources for union reps and to campaign for better mental health and well-being for everyone.
The survey is open to everyone who works in Wales, not just union members. It is available in both Welsh and English and takes around 12 minutes to complete.
So, whilst we at the Wales TUC know that union members have been affected, we want to hear your stories. How is your mental health? How has your mental health been affected, for better or worse, by your work? And how is the Trade Union movement helping you?”Wales TUC General Secretary Shavanah Taj said: “The pandemic has affected us all: losing loved ones, finances in a mess, in work, out of work, properly protected or not, and we’ve all become more socially isolated. As we all try and work out what our new normal is, we’re concerned that Covid has impacted workers’ mental health more than anything else.
Mental health doesn’t discriminate and there should be no stigma attached to it. However, groups of people with different identities or protected characteristics may be more likely to have mental health problems. The Wales TUC is therefore hoping to hear from workers from all walks of life and backgrounds through this mental health survey.
The Wales TUC is the voice of Wales at work. With 48 member unions, the Wales TUC represents around 400,000 workers. We campaign for a fair deal at work and for social justice at home and abroad. Editors note
Fill in the Wales TUC mental health survey at https://www.tuc.org.uk/MentalHealthWales
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to speculation over 'academy-style' trusts19/01/2022 14:10:00
Matthew Taylor responds to media reports that the Government is set to announce another shake up of the NHS in the form of academy-style hospitals.
CBI and economiesuisse join forces to create UK-Swiss Bilateral Trade and Investment Council18/01/2022 16:05:00
The UK’s biggest business organisation – CBI – and economiesuisse have joined forces to create a Bilateral Trade and Investment Council aimed at improving terms of the UK-Swiss FTA which is expected to open for renegotiation this year.
Audit Wales - Finance for the Future 2021 Conference – public services in a time of crisis18/01/2022 13:40:00
On 16 December 2021, the Finance Skills Development Group held their 5th Finance for the Future conference, exploring the theme of Public Services in a Time of Crisis.
UK Space Agency: Rosalind Franklin Mars rover passes latest tests ahead of September launch18/01/2022 13:15:00
The UK-built ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover is set for launch in September after a series of successful tests, including driving off its landing platform.
Successful applicants for LGA Housing Advisers’ Programme announced18/01/2022 12:40:00
The Local Government Association has announced the 30 successful projects, supporting 90 councils, for its Housing Advisers Programme 2021/22 (HAP), an innovative scheme to help councils overcome housing challenges in their local areas, address the housing crisis and meet the housing needs of local communities.
Audit Scotland - Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks18/01/2022 11:40:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report- Opens in a new window on HMRC's administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2019/20 tax year.
Ministers must get pay packets rising, says TUC18/01/2022 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on the latest employment figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Tuesday), which show real pay (pay once inflation has been taken into account) falling by 1.0 per cent in the year to November 2021.
NHS Confederation responds to landmark mental health campaign18/01/2022 10:40:00
Sean Duggan responds to the launch of the NHSEI campaign that encourages those struggling with their mental health to seek support.
LGA responds to ADASS Contingencies Survey18/01/2022 09:40:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to an Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey, which found that more than half of councils in England are having to use reduce care and support due to growing numbers of social care staff having to take sick leave or isolate because of Omicron
TUC: Cutting self-isolation period won’t fix UK’s fundamental sick pay problem17/01/2022 15:20:00
Reducing the self-isolation period won’t fix the UK’s fundamental sick pay problem, the TUC has warned today (Monday), as the new government policy reducing minimum self-isolation from seven days to five days comes into effect.