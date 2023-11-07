Wales TUC calls on Welsh Government to back ceasefire

The Wales TUC yesterday wrote to the First Minister calling on him to lend his support to calls for a ceasefire in the middle east.

Dear First Minister

Israel/Palestine Crisis

I am writing to you to ask that you lend your voice and the voice of the Welsh Government to the growing calls for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.



Wales TUC is deeply concerned by the escalating violence and unfolding humanitarian crisis. We support the UN call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and strongly urge the international community to make all efforts to ensure that international law is upheld and all civilians are protected.

The TUC has unequivocally condemned the brutal attacks and murder of Israeli civilians by Hamas. We call for the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages unharmed.

Neither the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas nor the collective punishment of the people of Gaza by the Israeli government will do anything to end the occupation or bring about peace.

The current siege of Gaza, which comes on top of a 16-year air, sea and land blockade, has cut off food, water, electricity and fuel supplies. This is leading to a humanitarian disaster. The UN has stated that such measures amount to a form of collective punishment which is prohibited under the Fourth Geneva Convention. More than a third of Gaza’s hospitals are no longer functioning, putting remaining facilities under massive pressure.

As of the writing of this letter, 10,000 Palestinians are believed to have died as well as the 1400 Israelis killed on October 7th

Like us, I know that you will be alarmed by the escalation in antisemitism and anti-Muslim racism in the UK and oppose those who are using these events to stir up division. We stand in solidarity with all working people, their friends, families and communities and opposes any attempt to divide us.

In asking you to call for a ceasefire, we recognise that international affairs are not a devolved issues and that the Welsh Government has little influence in this area. Nevertheless, we believe that it is vital that Wales lives up to its commitments of international solidarity and does whatever it can to push for peace.

Shavanah Taj

General Secretary

Wales TUC