WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Wales TUC calls on Welsh Government to back ceasefire
The Wales TUC yesterday wrote to the First Minister calling on him to lend his support to calls for a ceasefire in the middle east.
Dear First Minister
Israel/Palestine Crisis
I am writing to you to ask that you lend your voice and the voice of the Welsh Government to the growing calls for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.
Wales TUC is deeply concerned by the escalating violence and unfolding humanitarian crisis. We support the UN call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and strongly urge the international community to make all efforts to ensure that international law is upheld and all civilians are protected.
The TUC has unequivocally condemned the brutal attacks and murder of Israeli civilians by Hamas. We call for the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages unharmed.
Neither the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas nor the collective punishment of the people of Gaza by the Israeli government will do anything to end the occupation or bring about peace.
The current siege of Gaza, which comes on top of a 16-year air, sea and land blockade, has cut off food, water, electricity and fuel supplies. This is leading to a humanitarian disaster. The UN has stated that such measures amount to a form of collective punishment which is prohibited under the Fourth Geneva Convention. More than a third of Gaza’s hospitals are no longer functioning, putting remaining facilities under massive pressure.
As of the writing of this letter, 10,000 Palestinians are believed to have died as well as the 1400 Israelis killed on October 7th
Like us, I know that you will be alarmed by the escalation in antisemitism and anti-Muslim racism in the UK and oppose those who are using these events to stir up division. We stand in solidarity with all working people, their friends, families and communities and opposes any attempt to divide us.
In asking you to call for a ceasefire, we recognise that international affairs are not a devolved issues and that the Welsh Government has little influence in this area. Nevertheless, we believe that it is vital that Wales lives up to its commitments of international solidarity and does whatever it can to push for peace.
Shavanah Taj
General Secretary
Wales TUC
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – British Steel “must halt” plans for mass job losses at Scunthorpe plant07/11/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on reports that British Steel plans to shut down its blast furnaces in its Scunthorpe plant with the loss of thousands of jobs.
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates07/11/2023 12:15:00
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates.
Councils need ‘greater certainty’ around funding – LGA on PAC Active Travel report06/11/2023 11:05:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Local Government Association transport spokesperson, responded to a report by the Public Accounts Committee on the Government’s Active Travel programme
NHS Confederation and AstraZeneca UK join to tackle health inequalities for long-term conditions patients06/11/2023 10:05:00
NHS Confederation and AstraZeneca UK are pleased to announce a new collaboration agreement
Citizens Advice responds to the FCA announcement on contract changes for buy-now-pay-later customers06/11/2023 09:05:00
Matthew Upton, Acting Executive Director of Policy and Advocacy at Citizens Advice, responded to the FCA announcement on securing changes to potentially unfair and unclear contract terms for unregulated Buy Now Pay Later firms
BME women nearly three times as likely to be on zero-hours contracts as white men03/11/2023 14:05:00
New analysis shows BME women are significantly overrepresented on zero-hours contracts.
CBI responds to AI Summit03/11/2023 12:15:00
CBI yesterday (02 November 2023) responded to AI Summit.
Audit Scotland - South Ayrshire Council slow to improve and transform03/11/2023 10:15:00
South Ayrshire Council manages its money well and some services are improving, but the pace of change has been too slow.
CBI responds to latest Bank of England interest rate decision03/11/2023 09:15:00
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responded to latest Bank of England interest rate decision