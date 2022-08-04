Wales TUC: How can one sustain a good living in the creative sector?

The National Eisteddfod reminds of the wealth of talent that Wales has. But how can we make sure that enough people with the right skills can make the most of new jobs in the creative sector in Wales and beyond?

That is the big question for a panel of young workers in the sector who will meet at the Eisteddfod on 4 August.

The event at the Eisteddfod has been organised jointly by the creative trade unions, the University of South Wales and the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol. The aim of the event is the encourage young people to follow a career in the area, and emphasising that everyone is welcome in the industry. There will be an emphasis on the important role that creative unions play in supporting workers.

Manon Eames, the writer, actor and presenter will chair the meeting. Speaking about the event she recently said:

“A career in the creative industries can be challenging, especially these days, but it can be exciting, varied, satisfying, interesting and full of opportunities – including the chance to work with talented and unique artists. The support and leadership of unions is vitally important, especially to those who are new to the industry, to ensure fairness and to protect their rights.”

Owain Talfryn works for a TV production company, and recently said:

“The creative industries are open to all kinds of possibilities, and the opportunity to be creative in my work was particularly appealing to me at the start of my career. I would encourage anyone with an interest in the starting in the field to go for it is varied, full of enjoyment and gives the opportunity to push boundaries in new territories. However, the industry can be challenging and having Bectu supporting me is a reassurance, if it were needed.”

Gwenllian Beynon is a senior lecturer in Swansea Art College. She recently said:

“A creative career can sometimes be challenging, but for me, working creatively is very important; it’s important in making me a complete person. I sometimes hear people saying that there is no money to be creatively, but I don’t believe that’s true – many of my friends work creatively and they succeed in making more than a good living. There are many different careers to follow and studying an arts and cultural course is the start of the journey.”

Most Welsh universities, including the University of South Wales, offer a variety of courses in the creative industries. For more information, visit the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol’s website, to search all the courses that are on offer through the medium of Welsh.

The event is being held today at 4pm on the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol’s stand at the National Eisteddfod.

