WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Wales TUC joins Welsh Language Commissioner’s Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) scheme
We are now one of only 55 organisations in Wales to join the the Welsh Language Commissioner's Cynnig Cymraeg scheme.
Wales TUC’s Cynnig Cymraeg states that, when communicating with Wales TUC you can expect to:
- Find that much of the Wales TUC website is bilingual
- Be able to speak to a member of staff wearing the Iaith Gwaith badge in Welsh
- Receive our e-newsletters bilingually
- Email or write to us in Welsh – we will respond in the same language
- See us using Welsh on social media and responding to your Welsh language comments in Welsh
The Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh offer) scheme was developed by the Welsh Language Commissioner to ensure that Welsh speakers know what Welsh language services are available to them. It is also the official recognition given by the Commissioner to organisations that they have collaborated with to plan ambitious Welsh language provision.
Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary recently said:
“Treating the Welsh and English languages equally is part of our commitment to equality and diversity. We want everyone to be able to communicate with us in the language of their choice. I’m thrilled that our Cynnig Cymraeg has been endorsed by the Welsh Language Commissioner.
“Last week we heard that 33,000 new members have joined trade unions in Wales in the last year. Many of them will be Welsh speakers and we want them to feel welcome in our movement.
“We also hope that being open about our commitment to communicating bilingually will help to attract more union members, especially younger workers who are more likely to speak Welsh.
“As the number of Welsh speakers is only set to increase in the coming years, Wales TUC will work with trade unions to ensure that our movement is able to service its reps and members in the language of their choice.
“At our Congress last week we reaffirmed our commitment to ensure that we support trade union reps to be able to conduct their union business in Welsh by producing and promoting bilingual support materials.”
Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, Gwenith Price, recently said:
“The Cynnig Cymraeg logo is official recognition of an organisation’s commitment to using the Welsh language. When Wales TUC use this logo online and at events it will give people confidence to use Welsh.”
Read more about our commitment to communicating bilingually
Related content
Documents
Ein Cynnig Cymraeg – Our Welsh Offer
Blogs
Cynnig Cymraeg: Why we’re committed to communicating bilingually
Our Bilingual Communications Officer explains why we’re pleased to be launching our Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: City bonuses are rising six times faster than wages06/06/2022 16:05:00
“No justification for such obscene City bonuses at the best of times – let alone during a cost-of-living crisis”, says TUC
Civil service cuts will be deeper than under George Osborne’s austerity06/06/2022 14:38:00
New analysis by the TUC reveals that plans by Boris Johnson’s government to cut 91,000 civil service jobs will be deeper than deepest point of George Osborne’s programme of cuts in the last decade.
Private sector activity expected to flatline over next three months - CBI Growth Indicator02/06/2022 11:10:00
Private sector activity is expected to be broadly flat in the three months to August (+1%), marking the lowest expectations for private sector growth since February 2021. That’s according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
NHS Confederation - Increased criminal acts of violence at GP surgeries highlights the shocking reality for staff working in primary care02/06/2022 10:10:00
Ruth Rankine responds to figures obtained by the BMJ which show an increase in abuse against GP staff.
TUC demands assurances hard-won workers’ rights are not on the line in Rees-Mogg’s “reckless” post-Brexit plans02/06/2022 09:10:00
The TUC has demanded that hard-won workers’ rights will be protected after reports emerged suggesting that Jacob Rees-Mogg is drawing up a list comprising over 1,000 EU-derived regulations to be ripped up.
UNICEF - One hundred days of war in Ukraine have left 2.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance01/06/2022 16:20:00
Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have wrought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF said today. Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.
RoSPA celebrates 70 years of Her Majesty's reign01/06/2022 14:25:00
A statement from Chief Executive of Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, Errol Taylor: “On behalf of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, it is with great pleasure that I am able to congratulate the Queen on her historic 70 years of British rule.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-2201/06/2022 12:20:00
Ofcom has announced an investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22.
NHS Confederation - Clear, long-term investment strategy needed to tackle planned care backlog01/06/2022 09:25:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Auditor General's report on the Planned Care Backlog in Wales.