Wales TUC launches action on LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace

The guide includes 10 steps for union reps and employers to follow to increase inclusivity at work.

The union body has published the guidance following the launch of the Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ action plan and is seen as a key tool for turning the Government’s policies into reality.

Currently in Wales LGBTQ+ people are more likely to face hatred in the forms of transphobia, homophobia, biphobia or other forms of hatred and discrimination. This can impact on their mental health, their confidence to progress at work, and their performance.

Also, many trans, intersex and gender non-conforming people report persistent transphobia, negative treatment, and aggression whilst in or searching for work.

Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary, said:

“The trade union movement in Wales is committed to fighting for the rights of all workers. We want all LGBTQ+ workers, including those with intersectional identities to be proud and safe at work. Everyone deserves to work in an inclusive, respectful and safe environment.

“Our dedicated trade union reps in public, private, third sector and self-employment continue to work towards making this a reality. It’s now time for employers to make a step change in how they support LGBTQ+ people.”

Phil Jones, Chair of Wales TUC’s LGBTQ+ forum, said:

“Unfortunately, hatred and discrimination still exist in many workplaces, making it difficult for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel safe and secure.

As trade unionists, we understand that being treated fairly in the workplace is crucial. So we want to ensure that Wales is a welcoming and inclusive place for all its residents and workers, where everyone can be their true selves and feel safe doing so.”

The new workplace guidance takes reps through the following 10 points: