Wales TUC launches action on LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace
Today, the Wales TUC has today launched new workplace guidance which aims to make workplaces fairer and safer for LGBTQ+ workers in Wales.
- Union body launches new workplace guidance on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
- Representative from the Wales TUC LGBTQ+ forum available for interview
The guide includes 10 steps for union reps and employers to follow to increase inclusivity at work.
The union body has published the guidance following the launch of the Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ action plan and is seen as a key tool for turning the Government’s policies into reality.
Currently in Wales LGBTQ+ people are more likely to face hatred in the forms of transphobia, homophobia, biphobia or other forms of hatred and discrimination. This can impact on their mental health, their confidence to progress at work, and their performance.
Also, many trans, intersex and gender non-conforming people report persistent transphobia, negative treatment, and aggression whilst in or searching for work.
Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary, said:
“The trade union movement in Wales is committed to fighting for the rights of all workers. We want all LGBTQ+ workers, including those with intersectional identities to be proud and safe at work. Everyone deserves to work in an inclusive, respectful and safe environment.
“Our dedicated trade union reps in public, private, third sector and self-employment continue to work towards making this a reality. It’s now time for employers to make a step change in how they support LGBTQ+ people.”
Phil Jones, Chair of Wales TUC’s LGBTQ+ forum, said:
“Unfortunately, hatred and discrimination still exist in many workplaces, making it difficult for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel safe and secure.
As trade unionists, we understand that being treated fairly in the workplace is crucial. So we want to ensure that Wales is a welcoming and inclusive place for all its residents and workers, where everyone can be their true selves and feel safe doing so.”
The new workplace guidance takes reps through the following 10 points:
- Incorporate gender neutral language to make workplaces more welcoming to all workers.
- Allow workers to express their pronouns to create a more comfortable environment for trans and non-binary workers.
- Support workers who are transitioning by creating a welcoming and inclusive culture, and taking preventative action against transphobia.
- Develop workplace policies in consultation with workers to make work fairer for all.
- Recognise that progression may be an issue for LGBTQ+ people due to discrimination and create opportunities for training and career progression.
- Push for employers to report on LGBTQ+ pay gaps.
- Implement anti-bullying practices and take action against discrimination or harassment towards LGBTQ+ workers.
- Set up a staff union backed LGBTQ+ group or network for support, solidarity and friendship.
- Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, but also take meaningful action to support LGBTQ+ people throughout the year.
- Build a strong union to ensure representation of LGBTQ+ people at every level.
Editors note
- Download the LGBTQ+ action plan
- Phil Jones, Chair of Wales TUC’s LGBTQ+ forum, is available for interview.
- About Wales TUC: Wales TUC is the voice of Wales at work. With 48 member unions, the Wales TUC represents around 400,000 workers. We campaign for a fair deal at work and for social justice at home and abroad.
