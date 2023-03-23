Wales TUC launches action on sexual harassment in the workplace

Wales TUC yesterday (22 March 2023) launched a new toolkit on tackling sexual harassment in the workplace. The resource, co-authored by Welsh Women’s Aid, will give workers in Wales the information they need to tackle this problem in the workplace.

Union body launches new resource to help tackle sexual harassment at work

Over half of women have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace

Sexual harassment is such a pervasive issue in workplaces that over one in two women in the UK have experienced it. This rises to nearly two in three women aged 18-24.

Launching the toolkit at the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay, Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary, yesterday said:

“No one should go to work fearing they may be the victim of sexual harassment. Sexual harassment is part of a wider, relentless culture of sexual violence and misogyny. It is not a low-level act that should be accepted as an inevitable part of everyday life. “We want to create an environment that allows workers to come forward and seek support, and to be believed and helped when they need it. “We all have a role to play in tackling sexual harassment and we cannot be bystanders when it takes place. It is essential for us all to question behaviours that make women feel less safe at home, at school, in public and at work. “Wales TUC and our affiliated trade unions are leading the way in this work. Unions, our reps and members are key to holding employers to account and making sure that bosses are doing everything they can to prevent sexual harassment.”

