WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Wales TUC launches action on sexual harassment in the workplace
Wales TUC yesterday (22 March 2023) launched a new toolkit on tackling sexual harassment in the workplace. The resource, co-authored by Welsh Women’s Aid, will give workers in Wales the information they need to tackle this problem in the workplace.
- Union body launches new resource to help tackle sexual harassment at work
- Over half of women have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace
Sexual harassment is such a pervasive issue in workplaces that over one in two women in the UK have experienced it. This rises to nearly two in three women aged 18-24.
Launching the toolkit at the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay, Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary, yesterday said:
“No one should go to work fearing they may be the victim of sexual harassment. Sexual harassment is part of a wider, relentless culture of sexual violence and misogyny. It is not a low-level act that should be accepted as an inevitable part of everyday life.
“We want to create an environment that allows workers to come forward and seek support, and to be believed and helped when they need it.
“We all have a role to play in tackling sexual harassment and we cannot be bystanders when it takes place. It is essential for us all to question behaviours that make women feel less safe at home, at school, in public and at work.
“Wales TUC and our affiliated trade unions are leading the way in this work. Unions, our reps and members are key to holding employers to account and making sure that bosses are doing everything they can to prevent sexual harassment.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest inflation figures23/03/2023 15:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
TUC - 1.5 million more people are in poverty in working households since 201023/03/2023 14:30:00
Conservative government has pushed up working poverty by rewarding wealth instead of work, says TUC
NHS Confederation - Inclusive leadership pledge23/03/2023 09:25:00
Sign our inclusive leadership pledge to demonstrate your commitment to being an inclusive leader.
UNICEF calls on De Facto authorities to allow girls to return to secondary school in Afghanistan22/03/2023 16:25:00
It’s deeply disappointing to learn that, once again, the de facto authorities in Afghanistan have prevented girls from attending secondary school.
LGA - Cost of living a ‘second health emergency’ after COVID – councils and public health directors22/03/2023 12:25:00
Local health chiefs are warning that the increase in costs of essential food items and energy has created a ‘second health emergency’ after the COVID-19 pandemic.
LGA on Restart report: Devolve employment support to councils22/03/2023 11:25:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responds to a Public Accounts Committee report about how the Government’s ‘Restart’ scheme to help recover employment after the pandemic will cost more per person and help fewer people than planned
NHS Confederation responds to the Health Foundation's report on the pressures facing GPs22/03/2023 10:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the Health Foundation's report on pressures facing GPs.
Government inaction after P&O Ferries scandal gives rogue employers a “free pass to act with impunity”, TUC warns20/03/2023 13:15:00
The Conservative government has given rogue employers a “free pass to act with impunity” after the P&O Ferries scandal – the TUC has warned, referring to the unlawful mass sacking of 800 seafarers a year ago.
NHS Confederation - Honesty with the public about what is achievable central to healthcare leaders’ priorities for primary care recovery plan20/03/2023 10:05:00
The NHS Confederation is urging that honesty and realism are core priorities in any recovery plan for primary care.