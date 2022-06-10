Wales TUC: New social partnership bill puts workers at the heart of policy making in Wales

The Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill was published recently (07 June 2022). It puts new duties on public bodies to engage with unions and sets up a Social Partnership Council for Wales.

This legislation is a landmark step to strengthen the role of workers’ voice in government.

What is social partnership?

Social partnership is a form of partnership working between the representatives of employers and workers through their representative organisations – employer organisations and trade unions – with government.

The Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill will put a duty on public bodies to engage with trade unions when they are setting out what they will do to comply with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2016. It also creates a Social Partnership Council to advise Welsh Government on this, and Socially Responsible Procurement Duties so that procurement spend helps to deliver on the Well-being Goals and Fair Work vision.

Social partnership in Wales is a landmark step by Welsh Government

Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary, recently said: