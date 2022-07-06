WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Wales TUC: New Social Partnership Bill shows a clear way forward for Wales
• Data from the polling firm YouGov shows that Welsh workers overwhelmingly support the Welsh Government’s social partnership approach – with 44% backing it and just 8% opposing it.
• Yesterday’s discussions about the new Bill come a week after a threat last week from the UK Government to repeal the Senedd’s 2017 Trade Union Act in order to further restrict workers’ rights in Wales.
The Wales TUC has today backed the Welsh Government’s Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill as a route to promoting fair work and tackling inequality across the country.
The new Bill formalises the Welsh Government’s social partnership approach which brings together employers, government and trade unions to work on key policy challenges.
Giving evidence on the Bill at the Senedd’s Equality and Social Justice Committee this afternoon (Monday), Wales TUC’s Nisreen Mansour highlighted the concrete differences the Welsh social partnership working has already made to workers in Wales. Examples included regulating employers to undertake coronavirus risk assessments, an agreement on the use of non-guaranteed contracts in the devolved public sector and financial support for freelance workers during the pandemic.
Ms Mansour emphasised the importance of the Bill saying:
“Social partnership working creates better public services. It’s the best way to approach change – by speaking to workers and employers at the formative stage of any policy change or plans and giving them a fair say over what affects them. We strongly welcome this Bill and look forward to working in partnership to implement it.”
The Bill has strong backing from workers in Wales themselves with supporters outnumbering opponents by a factor of 5 to 1. The leading polling firm YouGov found that 44% of Welsh workers said they backed the social partnership method with just 8% opposing it.
Social partnership working is common across Europe – including in Scandinavia, Germany and Austria. It serves as a key part of the European Union’s policy development approach and has been endorsed by a wide range of international body including the UN’s International Labour Organisation which has said that social partnership “has demonstrated its potential to promote democratic governance and participation as well as economic stability and progress”.
The Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill will establish a Social Partnership Council - consisting of an equal number of union, employer and government representatives – to advise Welsh Government on key policy issues. It also places a duty on public bodies in Wales to work with their recognised trade unions on meeting their wellbeing objectives under the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act. And it creates a Socially Responsible Public Procurement Duty to align the devolved public sector’s procurement spend to the strategic objectives such as Fair Work.
Editors note
- All survey figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,194 adults. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all adults in Wales (aged 16+).
- More details on the Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill can be found here: https://business.senedd.wales/mgIssueHistoryHome.aspx?IId=39479
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advise - PIP delays leave disabled people hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket06/07/2022 15:25:00
Hundreds of thousands of people are having to wait for £300 million of vital support because of delays to PIP applications, according to new analysis from Citizens Advice.
LGA responds to latest NHS Healthcheck statistics06/07/2022 14:25:00
"Many councils are using the NHS Health Check to target individuals or communities at increased risk by focusing efforts among socio-economically disadvantaged communities, and using proactive outreach programmes to get into those communities who are less likely to attend their general practice.”
CBI - Our reaction to UK Government's Energy Security Bill06/07/2022 13:41:06
Tom Thackray, CBI Decarbonisation Director reacts to UK Government’s Energy Security Bill
NHS Confederation - Survey reveals how strained, under-staffed and under-pressure emergency departments are06/07/2022 13:25:00
Rory Deighton, Acute Lead at the NHS Confederation, responds to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine's survey of A&E clinical leads.
NHS Confederation responds to the resignations of the health secretary and the Chancellor06/07/2022 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak from government.
LGA responds to Government response to Home Affairs Committee report on spiking05/07/2022 12:25:00
"While the Police primarily lead the response to incidents of spiking, councils play a vital, preventative role by not only working with a range of partners to improve safeguarding measures within the night-time economy but through the licensing system to address specific concerns against a venue.”
Audit Scotland - Impressive improvements at Angus Council05/07/2022 11:26:48
Angus Council serves its communities well, has made impressive improvements to services in recent years and benefits from effective leadership and a clear vision. There is strong partnership working and collaboration to help deliver services that benefit local people.
UK Space Agency - Virgin Orbit mission success brings UK launch another step closer04/07/2022 12:15:00
Virgin Orbit’s next satellite launch will take place from the UK, following the success of the “Straight Up” mission.
The Data City partners with CBI Economics on new net zero analysis04/07/2022 09:05:00
Companies who form part of the UK’s wider net zero ecosystem contribute £60bn a year to the economy and support 766,000 jobs – yet outdated official sector classifications risk hampering decarbonisation efforts by failing to provide the insight that’s needed.
7 in 10 councillors have experienced abuse and intimidation in the last year – LGA survey01/07/2022 10:05:00
Seven in 10 councillors reported experiencing abuse and intimidation within the last 12 months, with 1 in 10 experiencing abuse frequently, a new Local Government Association (LGA) Councillor Census revealed yesterday.