Wales TUC: Time for Black and Ethnic Minority Workers in Wales to be heard
Union leaders and politicians met at the Senedd (Friday 26th January) to mark the end of the Wales TUC’s first Black Activist Development programme (BADP).
Wales TUC launched the BADP in the spring of 2023 and formed as part of Wales TUC's commitment to supporting the Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action Plan. The programme aims to increase the representation of people from ethnic minority backgrounds in leadership and senior roles.
In Wales, ethnic minority workers are more likely to be in insecure employment (14.2%) than White British workers (8%). They are also more likely to work in a low paid occupations and are more likely to report experiences of discrimination and bullying in the workplace.
Ethnic minority households are also more likely to be living in poverty (40%) when compared to white household (22%).
This popular pilot targeted union members from a Black Asian and minority ethnic background.
Although open to all, it was populated by 9 women from across mid and south Wales.
BADP has focused on topics ranging from trade union and political structures, the role of union reps, campaigning, negotiation, confidence building, communication, equalities and workplace discrimination.
The course also provided the chance to take an active role in political and union events and direct engagement with Welsh Government ministers.
The participants are finishing their journey with a presentation of certificates in the Senedd.
Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary said:
“Black and ethnic minority workers in Wales have been sidelined in their workplaces, in political life and – shamefully - within the trade union movement. We simply won’t allow that to continue.”
“I’m immensely proud of our Black Activist Development Programme and of everyone who has taken part. This is an initial first step in building a more equitable union movement – and a fairer Wales”.
Jayne Bryant, MS, Newport West, sponsoring the event in the Senedd said
“It was a privilege to host, and to celebrate in the Senedd. The BADP participants deserve to be incredibly proud of everything they have done since March last year.”
“The pilot is inspirational and they have built strong foundations for all those who will follow them in future. There’s no doubt the next BADP cohort are indebted to these pioneers in trade unionism and equality in Wales.”
The Wales TUC is aiming to follow the success of the pilot programme by launching Programme 2 in April this year.
Editors Note
- About the Wales TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
jallen@tuc.org.uk
078775 29568
