Wales TUC welcomes the launch of the Anti-racist Wales Action plan

We welcome the publishing of the Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action plan.

We have worked closely with the Welsh Government and Trade Unions in Wales to highlight how racism has blighted the lives of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic workers.

Moving towards anti racism is a collective movement – something that cannot be achieved by one person, or by one organisation. It is something that needs a cultural and seismic shift. We’ve worked hard to highlight how racism is impacting on the lives of working people in Wales, and to identify what actions need to be prioritised to move us towards an anti-racist Wales.

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the racism that Black and Minority Ethnic workers face. Black and Minority Ethnic workers shared their everyday lived experiences with unions of working on poor quality contracts, having little or no security or chance of progression, often working in front line jobs with poor workplace health and safety protections or provision of PPE.

Shavanah Taj General Secretary of Wales TUC recently said: