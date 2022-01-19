Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Wales Veterans Commissioner launched in new UK Government Veterans Strategy Action Plan
- Also published by:
- Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
The UK Government has announced that a Veterans Commissioner for Wales will be appointed this year.
A Veterans Commissioner for Wales will be appointed this year, the UK Government has announced.
The Veterans Commissioner for Wales will work to enhance support for veterans in Wales, as well as scrutinising relevant policy in the country.
The role builds on the success of counterpart roles in Scotland and Northern Ireland and will mean that all devolved nations have a veterans commissioner.
It comes as the Office for Veterans’ Affairs publishes the Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan. The plan includes 60 commitments from across government, including the launch of the new Welsh commissioner role, to support veterans, totalling more than £70 million in funding.
The plan will increase employment, step up health and wellbeing services and improve data and understanding of the veteran community.
Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty said:
The Wales Veterans Commissioner will be an independent voice on veterans issues and help champion the interests of the ex-forces community.
Regardless of where veterans are in the UK, we want them to be able to access the best quality support.
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:
The Armed Forces have a long and important tradition in Wales and we are exceptionally proud of our Welsh veterans. Our ex-servicemen and women and their families deserve recognition, support and respect throughout the duration of their service and beyond.
The appointment of a Veterans Commissioner for Wales will increase and coordinate the support available and highlights the UK Government’s commitment to the welfare of the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces.
Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn said:
I’d like to welcome the decision to appoint a Veterans Commissioner for Wales, this will add value to the established wealth of support and services we deliver for veterans in Wales.
From our unique Veterans NHS Wales service, that supports veterans with mental health issues to our Armed Forces Liaison Officers providing support to veterans and their families with information on local support available in key areas such as healthcare and housing, supporting charities to tackle loneliness and social isolation and resources to support organisations in the employment of veterans.
As a Government we remain committed to provide services and support for our veterans in Wales and today’s announcement adds to that.
The Welsh Government also provides support for veterans in devolved areas, such as the Veterans NHS Wales service that ensures every local health board has a specialist veterans therapist. The Welsh Government also supports the UK Government’s Great Place to Work initiative, as well as the Veterans Railcard.
Commitments in the Veterans Strategy Action Plan include:
- The Welsh Government supporting the Veterans NHS Wales specialist mental healthcare service and Veterans Trauma Network (VTN) Wales service for veterans with complex physical injuries
- The Welsh Government will work with Armed Forces Liaison Officers (AFLOs) and partners including regional suicide and self-harm prevention coordinators to promote mental health first aid training
- The Welsh Government will review and publish a new “Armed Forces Covenant, Healthcare Priority for Veterans Guidance.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wales-veterans-commissioner-launched-in-new-uk-government-veterans-strategy-action-plan
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Government launches review into treatment of LGBT veterans19/01/2022 15:20:00
The government has launched a review into the impact of the pre-2000 ban on homosexual personnel in the military.
New plans to boost veterans employment launched19/01/2022 14:12:00
Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan launches, including more than 60 commitments to help veterans with employment and healthcare
COP President visits Egypt and United Arab Emirates to build on momentum from COP26 for global climate action18/01/2022 13:20:00
In his first visits as COP President, Alok Sharma recently (Sunday 16 January 2022) concluded a constructive visit to Egypt and will now travel to the United Arab Emirates, with the countries hosts of COP27 and COP28 respectively.
Joint statement following the visit of COP26 President to Egypt17/01/2022 12:05:00
Egypt-UK Joint Statement following the meeting between Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP27 President Designate H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment and COP27 Ministerial Coordinator and Envoy, and COP26 President Minister Alok Sharma.
Prime Minister to chair new council with devolved governments14/01/2022 09:22:00
A landmark agreement setting out how the UK and devolved governments will work closely together to deliver for people across the whole of the United Kingdom has been published.
Sporting trailblazers lead New Year Honours List 202204/01/2022 11:10:00
Champions from across the world of sport lead the New Year Honours List 2022.
Government takes action to mitigate workforce disruption03/01/2022 10:15:00
The government has taken actions to mitigate workforce disruption cause by Omicron.
Extraordinary public service at centre of New Year Honours List 202103/01/2022 09:05:00
The New Year Honours list recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.