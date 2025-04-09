Wales well-placed to benefit from increased spending on defence

Latest figures show the Ministry of Defence spends £290 for every person in Wales.

Wales a key player in the defence industry providing critical technology and innovation

Latest figures show the Ministry of Defence spends £290 for every person in Wales and directly supports over 7,000 jobs

Increased spending on defence recently announced by the Prime Minister boosts national security and drives economic growth

The cutting-edge work being carried out by defence sector firms in Wales has been highlighted on a visit by a UK Government Minister to North Wales.

Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith visited Teledyne Qioptiq Ltd in St Asaph recently (Thursday 3rd April).

The firm specialises in advanced electro-optic technology which is integral to a wide range of defence programmes including the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and Challenger 2 tanks. The firm also plays a key supporting role for the infantry through the STAS contract.

Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith said:

The defence industry is a cornerstone of our national security and economic prosperity. All of the Ministry of Defence’s top five suppliers have a footprint in Wales and so we are well placed to benefit from an increase in defence spending. > “Companies like Qioptic are not only driving innovation but also providing high-quality jobs and contributing significantly to our local and national economy. The UK Government’s number one mission is kickstarting economic growth. By investing in the defence sector we safeguard our national security, create new jobs and put more money in people’s pockets.

Peter White, Managing Director of Qioptiq said:

It is a privilege to continue to play our part in keeping our troops and society safe.

Wales plays a key role in the UK’s defence industry with over 160 companies employing more than 20,000 people and is well placed to benefit from increased defence spending.

Last month, the Prime Minister made a commitment to increase UK defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027.

According to the most recent figures the UK Government’s Ministry of Defence spent £914m in 2023-24 with industry and commerce in Wales, an increase from 2022-23 of £86m and directly supported 7,700 jobs in the country.

In the Autumn Budget, the Chancellor committed £975 million over the next five years to the aerospace sector, with £49 million already confirmed for projects in Wales.

While in North Wales, Dame Nia also visited Wagtail UK in Mostyn.

Wagtail is an award-winning company which provides detection dogs and dog trainer handling and supplies bodies including UK Border Force, HM Revenue & Customs, Police, Trading Standards and Armed Forces.