Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Wales winners of Queen's Award for Voluntary Service announced
Winners of 2022 awards include volunteers working in mental health, the arts and community service.
The highest award given to local volunteer groups, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, was awarded to five organisations across Wales yesterday in recognition of their outstanding community service.
Charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will receive the prestigious award for their volunteer-led work they have done across a wide range of fields including mental health, youth, community, arts and heritage.
This year 244 winners from across the country will receive the Queen’s Award, highlighting the continued breadth and depth of voluntary service undertaken each and every day across the United Kingdom.
The awardees have all carried out critical work to enhance the lives of others with the highest number of awards this year going to the community support sector which includes food banks, village shops, community events and men’s sheds.
Minister for Civil Society and Youth Nigel Huddleston said:
Thousands of volunteers in Wales give up their time every year and The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises their kindness.
People’s selfless generosity represents the best of the country and it is right that some of the most impactful groups and individuals have their tireless work recognised.
The awards are particularly notable in this special year of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Sir Martyn Lewis, QAVS Chair said:
I warmly congratulate all the outstanding voluntary groups who have been rewarded with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year. The level of commitment and innovation shown by these volunteers is truly impressive. We owe a debt of gratitude to them, and the countless others who give up their free time regularly to improve the lives of others in their community.
Empowering others is also an area well represented in this year’s Queen’s Award with confidence building, training opportunities, educational support, and sports all being highly recognised. Volunteers working in hospices, cancer support, long-term illness, search and rescue and first aid also feature prominently.
Coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises that volunteers continue to provide a vital social function and continue to improve access to services across the country.
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:
Wales has a long-standing tradition of volunteers who put considerable time and passion into making their communities better for everyone. I’m so delighted that these efforts have been recognised by this prestigious award.
I’d like to congratulate the winners and take this opportunity to thank them for all that they do. Volunteers really do make a difference to our lives and we’re lucky that we have so many fantastic individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of others and contribute so much to our Nation”.
This year’s recipients include:
- Cymru Creations is a team of professionals who give their time to run an award-winning film academy, helping young people to create their own films and develop skills.
- The Corey Band is a long-standing and renowned brass band doing great work to engage and develop the next generation through its own academy.
- The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team which is providing a mountain rescue service to local people and visitors, as well as education talks to schools, youth groups and the public.
- Friends R Us Aberdare is a group providing an environment that is safe and inclusive where those struggling with social and mental health issues can relax and socialise.
- Neuadd Cwmllynfell Hall is a community hub providing a whole range of services to the whole community in an area of deprivation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wales-winners-of-queens-award-for-voluntary-service-announced
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Millions of people in the UK and around the world prepare to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee01/06/2022 12:10:00
Performances by legends Diana Ross and Ed Sheeran form part of the tribute to Her Majesty The Queen over the weekend
Bradford crowned UK City of Culture 202501/06/2022 11:10:00
City will now receive initial seed funding of £275,000 to begin preparation for a year of groundbreaking cultural activities in 2025
More than 900 public buildings in Northern Ireland get broadband boost30/05/2022 13:10:00
Vital local services including hospitals, community centres and fire stations across Northern Ireland can access internet speeds at least ten times faster than their old mostly copper-based connections thanks to more than £25 million of UK Government investment.
Levelling up push sees more than 5,000 public buildings plugged into high-speed broadband30/05/2022 12:10:00
More than 5,000 public buildings - including schools, hospitals and libraries - have been connected to high-speed broadband thanks to a UK Government scheme to level up public services.
Rural areas in Cornwall set for £36 million broadband boost30/05/2022 11:10:00
Thousands of people in rural parts of Cornwall are a step closer to getting lightning-fast broadband under the government’s historic £5 billion Project Gigabit.
Live Events Reinsurance Scheme supports over £400 million of investment and paves way for busy summer events season30/05/2022 10:25:00
Millions of people expected to attend events covered by the scheme
Hundreds of youth groups across the country to benefit from £380 million Youth Investment Fund27/05/2022 11:15:00
First recipients of fund targeting areas left-behind in youth services confirmed
Views sought to boost the security of UK data centres and cloud services27/05/2022 10:05:00
Government looks to strengthen security and resilience of UK’s data infrastructure to protect against outages and national security threats