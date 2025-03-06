Wales’s Clean Energy Industry boosted by Minister Nia Griffith’s visit to Copenhagen

Minister highlights Wales’s natural resources, world-class energy sector and skilled workforce on visit to Denmark.

Wales at the forefront of the UK’s clean energy mission.

Expansion of the renewable energy sector in Wales will help kickstart economic growth and make the UK a clean energy superpower.

Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith highlighted Wales’s pivotal role in the United Kingdom’s ambitious clean energy mission to Danish companies and potential investors on a trade mission to Copenhagen this week.

Dame Nia’s three-day visit to the Danish capital came just one week after a major £600m investment deal in Welsh green energy projects between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru was announced. The development of new onshore windfarms planned across Wales by Bute Energy is planned to create up to 2,000 jobs.

The visit highlighted collaboration between Wales and Denmark in renewable energy projects, including Danish companies already investing in offshore wind off the North Wales coast and in the construction of turbines used in onshore and offshore projects across Wales.

Currently, 50 per cent of electricity in Denmark is supplied by wind and solar power while making Britain a clean energy superpower is one of the UK Government’s key missions.

The UK Government is working with the Welsh Government and industry partners to develop floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. This would see wind turbines built on floating platforms to take advantage of the wind direction and would play a crucial role in the UK Government’s mission to make Britian at clean energy superpower.

This technology could support up to 5,300 new jobs and generate up to £1.4bn for the UK economy, helping to kickstart economic growth and raise living standards as set out in the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

During her visit, Minister Griffith held a series of meetings designed to bolster cooperation on clean energy and explore investment opportunities. The itinerary included visits to leading Danish institutions and companies, discussions on renewable energy projects, and participation in events celebrating St. David’s Day with a focus on promoting Wales as a hub for clean energy innovation.

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith said:

There are tremendous opportunities for partners and investors in Denmark to work with us to boost the clean energy sector in Wales. I am determined to make sure we achieve our clean energy mission which will bring energy security, drive down energy bills, create good jobs, and help to protect future generations from the cost of climate breakdown.

Tim Morris, Head of Communications for Associated British Ports, said:

Ports in Wales and Denmark share the ambition to play a foundational role in enabling the energy transition. It was great to sit down with other port operators and key stakeholders from the wider energy sector from both countries to share knowledge and insights. ABP has strong links with Danish organisations such as Orsted and the Port of Esbjerg and we look forward to deepening these relationships.

The visit showcased Wales’s potential as a global leader in renewable energy, particularly in floating offshore wind, and set the stage for future collaborations and investments that will drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.