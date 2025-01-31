Wales's clean energy industry to be a 'powerhouse' for economic growth says Welsh Secretary

Pembrokeshire has been identified as a key growth region for clean energy in Wales.

Welsh Secretary champions clean energy in West Wales and sees how the sector will provide the jobs of the future.

UK Government economic growth mission delivers for Wales with £26 million investment in Celtic Freeport.

Pembrokeshire identified as a key growth region for clean energy

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has told clean energy industry leaders that they will play a vital part in helping to grow the economy in Wales.

The discussion with key figures from the sector at RWE’s Pembroke Power Station on 30 January was the latest in a series of round-table meetings chaired by the Welsh Secretary as part of her drive to deliver economic growth for Wales.

The UK Government is working with the Welsh Government and industry partners to develop floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. This would see wind turbines built on floating platforms which means they can take advantage of the wind direction.

The Welsh Secretary heard plans for how floating offshore wind could support up to 5,300 new jobs and generate up to £1.4bn for the UK economy.

The UK Government has identified Pembrokeshire as a pilot area to develop a skilled clean energy workforce, which could see funding for targeted measures such as training centres and courses to up-skill workers.

Ports will be vital for supporting floating offshore wind. The UK Government has announced a partnership between The Crown Estate and Great British Energy which has the potential to leverage up to £60 billion of private investment into ports and clean energy supply lines.

The UK Government has also committed £26 million for the Celtic Freeport in Milford Haven and Port Talbot. The Celtic Freeport will encourage growth and investment by creating tax and customs incentives for business.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

My clear focus is on delivering the UK Government’s Plan for Change which will kickstart the economy and put more money in people’s pockets in Wales. We have a world class clean energy sector in Wales, with abundant natural resources and the potential to be a powerhouse for economic growth. I want to see a thriving industry which delivers both well-paid jobs and contributes to our mission to make the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030.

The Welsh Secretary’s discussion with industry leaders took place on Thursday 30 January at RWE’s Pembroke Power Station and is the latest in a series of round-table meetings chaired by her as part of her drive to deliver economic growth for Wales. Ms Stevens has already met leaders from the digital and tech industry, the creative sector, the advanced manufacturing sector and the life sciences industry in Wales.

At the end of 2024 the Welsh Secretary launched the Welsh Economic Growth Advisory Group to help shape UK Government efforts to boost growth and put more money in people’s pockets. The group is tasked with informing the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy to boost key Welsh industries and shape Welsh priorities for the next Spending Review, both expected during Spring 2025.

As well as talking to industry leaders the Welsh Secretary visited Dragon LNG in Milford Haven where she learnt more about their innovative plans to support proposals to decarbonise Wales’s heavy industries.

Simon Ames Managing Director at Dragon LNG said:

It was a great honour to host the Secretary of State at Dragon and showcase the local talent at this fantastic facility. We deliver 10% of UK’s gas, ensuring resilience and diversity of supply from all over the world. Through the transition to green energy we hope to develop our joint project with RWE on CO2 capture, liquefaction and shipping so that they can provide low carbon on demand power into the UK”.

Ms Stevens also toured Ledwood Mechanical Engineering in Pembroke Dock. The company specialises in designing, making and installing complex machinery and structures for the energy industries. There she spoke to apprentices, who are gaining skills which will be valuable in the clean energy industry, about their future ambitions.

Nick Revell Managing Director of Ledwood Mechanical Engineering said:

There has been much discussion around the potential for the Welsh economy and local supply chain to capitalise on the potential of floating offshore wind and tidal power but the reality is that investors, developers and supply chain partners all have to have confidence that Governments in Westminster and Cardiff Bay will get behind this new industry. It’s time to stop talking and start doing so that we can remove barriers and move forward. We welcome the engagement with the Welsh Secretary and looking forward to working with her and Welsh Government to help make this happen.

Albie Elliott, an apprentice with Ledwood Mechanical Engineering said: