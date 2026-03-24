Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales's hidden place names brought to light
Unrecorded historic place names are being collected and recorded through community gathering sessions, adding to a national record of more than 715,000 entries.
Sessions have taken place across Eryri, in partnership with the National Park Authority, and Ynys Môn, adding over 7,000 names to the list. Work has now extended to Bannau Brycheiniog and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park with further sessions planned across Wales over the coming year.
Alice Thorne, Heritage Officer for Bannau Brycheiniog, recently said:
Place names carry generations of knowledge about how people have understood and shaped the landscape and are an important part of our shared heritage. We’re pleased to work with the Royal Commission and communities across Bannau Brycheiniog to capture this local knowledge and strengthen the National Park’s place name record for future generations.
The List of Historic Place Names of Wales contains hundreds of thousands of place names, providing insights into the history of Wales and its language. Its curator, Dr James January-McCann, has been running community sessions to capture place names that exist in local memory but have never been formally recorded.
Dr James January-McCann recently said:
A community’s sense of place, and its sense of itself is intrinsically linked with its place names. Through collecting them before they are lost we ensure the survival of these linguistic and cultural treasures, and the knowledge which they encapsulate.
Dr January-McCann is also preparing a toolkit to allow community groups to run their own sessions independently and submit collected names directly to the list. Anyone can look up place names on the list’s online map, and they can submit their own unrecorded place names by using the Welsh Government’s recently launched online collection tool.
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford recently said:
Historic place names offer a window into the linguistic, social and historical forces that have shaped Wales over centuries. Once lost, they cannot be recovered. These sessions are vital to capture names held in living memory so that they can continue to be seen, heard and used.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/waless-hidden-place-names-brought-light
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Additional funding for mental health and wellbeing support for every school24/03/2026 15:33:00
Over £1.6m in new funding has today (24th March) been announced to provide additional mental health and wellbeing support in schools over the next three years.
Welsh Farmers gain new tools to build resilient, sustainable farms: Overview of Optional and Collaborative Layers of the Sustainable Farming Scheme published24/03/2026 14:05:00
Farmers across Wales will have access to a wider range of support to improve the resilience and sustainability of their farm businesses, which is outlined in yesterday’s publication of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS): Optional and Collaborative Layers overview.
New standards set out what good mental healthcare looks like in Wales24/03/2026 12:32:00
People in Wales will benefit from clearer standards for mental health and self-harm services across the NHS and social care.
Control of £547 million Local Growth Fund returns to Wales24/03/2026 11:05:00
The Welsh Government recently (22 March 2026) set out its plans for the £547 million Local Growth Fund, which will be used to boost the Welsh economy.
Everyday spaces across Wales key to thriving Welsh language23/03/2026 14:05:00
Everyday spaces across Wales key to thriving Welsh language.
Anglesey Freeport gets £25 million boost to create jobs and growth23/03/2026 10:25:00
£25 million for seven projects to kick-start the Anglesey Freeport and drive economic growth across the island and North Wales has been announced.
159 new affordable homes to be delivered across Wales23/03/2026 09:25:00
159 new affordable homes will be delivered across Wales after the Welsh Government agreed loans totalling £45 million to five Registered Social Landlords (RSLs).
Landmark law gives voters power to remove members of the Senedd20/03/2026 14:05:00
The Senedd has taken a significant step to further strengthen democratic accountability by passing the Senedd Cymru (Member Accountability and Elections) Bill.
£3 Million Secured to Continue Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme20/03/2026 09:20:00
The Welsh Government has confirmed £3 million of funding over the next three financial years to continue the Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme (WSGP), supporting Welsh sheep farmers to improve efficiency, productivity and environmental performance.