Walk to School Week: What do children say about walking to school?

I launched my biggest and final survey of England’s children: The Big Future by going for a walk with some brilliant young people.

I travelled to Cumbria, the first leg on a journey that will take me all over the country. I hiked with Scouts along Hadrian’s Wall, who told me about their lives and hopes for the future.

The fresh air, the views and the history contributed to a great discussion.

Those young people wanted more things to do. They were concerned that high costs prevented some from being able to access to extra-curricular clubs and that lack of public transport was a real barrier. Walking with children – wherever, whenever it happens – is not only good exercise, but it’s a chance to talk.

That is why I am a big supporter of Walk to School Week which is organised each May by Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, as part of their National Walking Month campaign.

This week more than ever children are encouraged to travel actively to school instead of driving or taking public transport. That could be by walking, scooting, cycling – or even hiking across an ancient wall.

When I’m with young people, they often tell me that they enjoy walking to school, but it can be difficult, even dangerous.

Children want to see practical improvements in the built environment, including footpaths where these do not exist, and better crossings.

This message came through in my previous survey and it’s coming through as I discuss The Big Future with children.

Children want drivers to change their behaviour to make them safer and make them feel safer.

“People [don’t] drive properly which is scary when you walk to school every single day” – girl, 14.

“People parking on yellow lines at my school make it unsafe when I walk to school” – girl, 9.

It is welcome, especially for the benefit of children using wheelchairs, prams and buggies, that local authorities are being given the power to ban pavement parking under the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act. But this will need to be properly enforced, as one girl told me:

“At morning drop offs and afternoon pick ups, lots of parents think they can just park anywhere and do the most outrageous driving manoeuvres. Sometimes it can feel unsafe walking home when I can’t see the road to check if it’s safe to cross.” – girl, 17.

Finally, children want action taken to make their walk to school clean and tidy, with dog poo cited as a particular nuisance.

“Dog poo everywhere on walk to school. Everyone takes dog poo into classroom carpet on their shoes” – boy, 7.

To respond to these children’s voices, national and local action is needed to prioritise road safety. This means designing and planning healthier built environments, lower speeds, and safer routes to school – with children’s needs in mind.

I hope this week’s Walk to School Week encourages more people to walk to school with children and shines a light on the simple things that can be done to improve our streets.

If you want to share your thoughts about walking to schools or about how we can encourage more people to walk to school, you can have your say in The Big Future.