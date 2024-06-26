Want to join techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee? Nominations are now open!

Submit your nomination to join techUK's AI and Data Analytics Committee!

Nominations are now open for techUK members to join techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee and will close on 8 July.

techUK's AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee is the leadership body that performs the following functions:

Steer techUK’s AI and Data Analytics work programme and agree priority issues and areas where specific action is needed to increase the adoption, deployment and use of AI and data analytics services across both the public and private sector.

Act as an “issue filter” to identify and prioritise issues relevant to the AI and data analytics industry that should be addressed by techUK.

Lead the responses required within relevant policy areas and act as a trusted sounding board for government and policy makers seeking input on AI and data analytics issues.

Work directly with external stakeholders and interact with other techUK groups on specific AI and data analytics industry issues.

Provide an authoritative and recognised voice on all AI and data analytics issues in the UK.

Those elected this year will hold their seat for two years.

If this is of interest, and you would like to apply, please read through the terms of reference and submit your nomination using the form by COP on 8 July. Following this we will then open the nominations for the wider membership to elect their Committee representatives.

Please note, members must be able to commit to attending and actively participating in the AI activities as set out in the ToR before a nomination is accepted.

Key dates for the upcoming elections:

26 June: Nominations open

8 July: Nominations close

10 July: Elections open

24 July: Elections close

26 July: Election results announced

August: Elections for the Chair and Vice-Chair will open

Please note: elections for Chair and Vice-Chairs will be held after the main Committee elections.

techUK is committed to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion across our leadership bodies, and encourage members to put forward diverse representatives that will bring a range of views and experiences to the Committee.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss what it means to be a member of the AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee, please contact techUK’s Programme Manager for Artificial Intelligence, Usman Ikhlaq: usman.ikhlaq@techuk.orga