Wanted man hands himself in
A man wanted as part of a National Crime Agency investigation has handed himself in.
Jeton Memia, 29, was previously the subject of a media appeal for help tracing him.
Four other men were arrested as part of the investigation into a crime group suspected of using Albanian migrants to farm cannabis.
Memia handed himself in for a voluntary interview and was questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to produce and supply controlled drugs and money laundering. He was released pending further interview.
In a series of arrests two weeks ago in North Wales and Cheshire, four other men were arrested on suspicion of drug cultivation and money laundering offences.
A man in his 50s was later bailed, while two men in their 60s were released under investigation. A 28-year-old Albanian national was handed to the immigration authorities.
