WANTED - techUK members to join emerging technologies standards committees

techUK has a longstanding and productive partnership with the British Standards Institution (BSI) – the national standards body of the United Kingdom.

British Standards Institution produces technical standards on a wide range of products and services, supplies certification and standards-related services to businesses, and is the UK’s representative on many international standards-setting bodies such as CEN, CENELEC, and ETSI.

BSI regularly joins our Product Technical Policy and Standards committee to engage with, update, and receive inputs from our members on product standards that impact technology companies.

As part of our collaboration, techUK also helps to identity and nominate subject matter experts from within our membership to sit on BSI’s committees, which develop new standards that support the development of emerging areas of technology.

This month we have conducted a review of our membership’s involvement in BSI committees, and identified a number of committees that would benefit from additional techUK members getting involved. Contributing to these committees is a great way to help set the standards framework for cutting edge technologies that will be of great significance to the tech industry over the coming years.

The committees that we’re seeking input on are listed below. If any techUK members are interested in getting involved, please contact lewis.wbrowne@techuk.org.

**ICT/1/1/2 Quantum Technologies – https://www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/industries-and-sectors/quantum-technology/

**ART/1 Artificial Intelligence – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50281655

IST/31 Immersive Technologies (AR/MR/VR and XR) – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50001779

IST/33 Information Security, Cybersecurity and privacy protection – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50001780

IST/38 Cloud Computing and distributed platforms – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50222303

DLT/1, Blockchain and distributed ledger technology – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50270820

IOT/1, Internet of things and Digital twin – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50257495

IST/47/-/3, E-business – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50148100

IST/12, Financial services – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50001771

SDS/2 Smart and sustainable cities and communities – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50267187

L/13 Smart Energy Systems coordination group – https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/committees/50222359

** indicates that we have some existing techUK involvement but additional experts are needed.