Chatham House
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War has returned to Tigray. This time it may not stay in Ethiopia
EXPERT COMMENT
As fighting escalates in Tigray and neighbouring areas, there are fears that Ethiopia’s internal instability could spill over into the wider Horn of Africa region.
Conflict returned to Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray on 23 September, as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces stormed three national airports in Tigray. In what the TPLF claimed was defensive combat, ground offensives were also expanded along Tigray’s southern and eastern borders with the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions. The TPLF and its allies captured parts of Afar but lost several key areas in southern Tigray, including Alamata town.
Ethiopia’s federal government forces and the allied Tigray Peace Force (TPF) are now advancing towards Mekelle, the capital of Tigray. Meanwhile, reports of drone strikes in Addis Ababa and on government-controlled airbases alters the nature of the war.
Although Tigray has seen conflict before, this time there is a risk that hostilities could extend into Eritrea and Sudan.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/10/war-has-returned-tigray-time-it-may-not-stay-ethiopia
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