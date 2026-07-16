Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
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War on waste crime: hefty new fines for fly-tippers and litter louts
Waste criminals will face heftier fines as the government steps up its zero-tolerance approach to waste crime.
Waste criminals trashing high streets and the countryside will face tougher on-the-spot fines, the government yesterday (15 July 2026) announced.
As part of a major crackdown on waste crime, new legislation will increase the maximum fine for fly-tipping waste to £5,000 – a 400% uplift from the previous level of £1,000. The top fine for littering on streets will also be increased to £750 – up 50%.
Coming into force this summer, the increased fines will act as a stronger deterrent and help reduce cases of littering and fly-tipping. Local authorities will be able to hand down harsher penalties, reflecting the real harm that waste criminals cause to the communities and environment that they ruthlessly disregard.
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds yesterday said:
Fly-tipping and littering is a disgrace that blights local communities.
Under this government, criminals who break the rules will face heftier fines to clean up the mess they make.
We are sending a clear message to those who dump their rubbish - we are coming after you and you will pay the price.
Local authorities will retain full discretion over the level of fine issued, with penalties scaled to reflect the severity of the offence. Councils can issue fines anywhere between the minimum and maximum thresholds, ensuring that punishments remain proportionate, while the higher ceiling sends a clear signal that serious offenders will face serious consequences.
This legislation is the latest move under the government’s Waste Crime Action Plan. The plan sets out a range of measures to stop waste criminals, from those dumping rubbish on high streets to operators running large illegal waste sites. Yesterday’s announcement delivers on the government’s pledge to build on the existing penalties regime to better understand how to further deter waste crime.
As part of the government’s zero-approach, it has:
- Launched the game-changing digital waste tracking service,
- Tightened rules so that fly-tippers risk losing their licence under tougher court powers,
- Created new advanced background checks to put rogue operators out of business.
The government has given local authorities clear instructions on identifying and seizing vehicles involved in fly-tipping, via new guidance. It also includes advice on taking cases to court and securing convictions against vehicle owners.
The measures support the government’s Pride in Place agenda, helping communities take pride in where they live.
If you see fly-tipping or suspect illegal waste activity, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/war-on-waste-crime-hefty-new-fines-for-fly-tippers-and-litter-louts
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