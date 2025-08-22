Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
War Widows Urged to Claim Recognition Payment Before October 2025 Deadline
Eligible forces families urged to apply
- Final call for applications for War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme
- Eligible forces families urged to apply for War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme before it closes in October 2025.
- Time-limited scheme to come to an end after helping hundreds of war widows and widowers, totalling £21 million
Families who have lost loved ones during military service are being urged to apply for the War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme before its planned closure on 15 October 2025.
The scheme was introduced to address a specific historical issue affecting some bereaved spouses who lost their pensions when they remarried or entered new relationships before 2015.
Since launching in October 2023, over 240 individuals who had previously received no financial recognition for their sacrifice have been successfully supported.
Ministers are urging any eligible bereaved spouses to come forward without delay, as the two-year scheme ends on 15 October 2025.
The time-limited initiative scheme was introduced to address a specific historical issue affecting some bereaved spouses who lost their pensions when they remarried or entered new relationships before 2015.
Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns MP said:
“The War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme has provided vital redress to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. With the scheme closing on 15 October, I urge anyone who believes they may be eligible to apply.
“The Government remains steadfast in our commitment to the Armed Forces community to ensure those who have given the most receive the recognition and support they deserve.
“We are renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve, and who have served, and the families that support them.”
The War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme was always intended to operate for a fixed period of two years. Applications have slowed in recent months, with fewer than five received since January 2025, but the Ministry of Defence believes there may still be eligible individuals who have not yet applied.
Applications must be submitted before 15 October 2025.
The Government remains committed to supporting the Armed Forces community through various ongoing programmes and initiatives that provide comprehensive assistance to veterans, service personnel, and their families.
The War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme provides a one-off tax-free payment of £87,500 to war widows and widowers who forfeited their service-attributable pensions prior to 2015 due to remarriage or cohabitation under the old pension rules and were in receipt of no other payments to recognise the loss of their partner.
To be eligible, applicants must have forfeited their entitlement to a service-attributable survivor’s pension due to remarriage or cohabitation, where the service-attributable death occurred before 2015, and must not have had their pension restored because they remain in a relationship. The scheme is open to widow(er)s, including civil partners and unmarried cohabiting partners, of regular and reservist members of the Army, Navy, or Royal Air Force.
Full details, eligibility criteria, and application forms are available at War Widow(er)s Recognition Payment - GOV.UK
Support is available through the Veterans UK helpline on 0808 1914 218.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/war-widows-urged-to-claim-recognition-payment-before-october-2025-deadline
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK jobs and air defences boost with purchase of new missile launchers22/08/2025 12:15:00
The UK is buying six Land Ceptor air defence missile launchers, supporting up to 140 jobs across the country and strengthening our national security.
How we protected the UK and space in July 202520/08/2025 15:20:00
This report was issued in August 2025 and covers the time period 1 July 2025 to 31 July 2025 inclusive.
‘30 by 30’ - New funding to boost cadet force by over 40,000 by 203020/08/2025 13:15:00
Young people will have more chances to join the Armed Forces Cadets, under a major expansion of cadet forces across the country, announced today (Wednesday 20 August).
New multi-million pound Army support deal for North-East firm to boost national security and growth19/08/2025 10:15:00
New agreement with Cook Defence Systems will provide vital spare parts to the British Army armoured vehicle fleet.
Chief of the Defence Staff speech to CSIS15/08/2025 13:15:00
The Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin yesterday gave a speech to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Pets for heroes: new measures to transform military housing into family homes12/08/2025 10:15:00
Armed Forces families will benefit from new freedoms to keep pets, decorate and personalise their houses, and run businesses from home.
Scotland at the heart of defence investment as small and medium businesses get a seat at the table11/08/2025 15:15:15
The contribution of Scottish SMEs to the UK’s national security was recognised during a roundtable held recently (07 August 2025) at Edinburgh’s Queen Elizabeth House, chaired by Defence Minister Lord Coaker following his visit to the Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo.
Armed Forces to mark VJ Day 80 with flypasts, music and commemorations around the world11/08/2025 10:15:00
VJ Day 80 celebrations will include flypasts, music and commemorations across the globe.