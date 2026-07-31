We are pleased to share the latest paper in our UK Resilience Academy Insight Series: Wargaming in a Resilience Context.

Exercising is essential to preparedness, but too often our exercises follow a scripted narrative that nobody wants to challenge - where pointing out a flaw feels like personal criticism rather than shared learning. This paper, written by UKRA Associate Rob Grayston, makes the case for borrowing from military wargaming to build exercises that are both realistic and challenging.