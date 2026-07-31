UK Resilience Academy
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Wargaming in a Resilience Context
We are pleased to share the latest paper in our UK Resilience Academy Insight Series: Wargaming in a Resilience Context.
Exercising is essential to preparedness, but too often our exercises follow a scripted narrative that nobody wants to challenge - where pointing out a flaw feels like personal criticism rather than shared learning. This paper, written by UKRA Associate Rob Grayston, makes the case for borrowing from military wargaming to build exercises that are both realistic and challenging.
It explores how modelling real consequences, resource limits, and time pressure turns an exercise from an awareness session into a genuine test of both plans and people - and sets out the formats available, from matrix games to megagames, and how to start using them.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/resources/wargaming-in-a-resilience-context/
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