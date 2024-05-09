Met Office
|Printable version
Warm and sunny weather continues
The weather will continue to warm up over the next few days, with bright and sunny conditions for many.
High pressure is set to dominate, with temperatures continuing to rise. Highs of 24°C are possible today (Thursday) and could reach up to 26°C in the south on Saturday.
UV levels
With the warm weather brings an increase in UV levels. Over the next few days, they are expected to reach moderate to high across the UK. It is important that, if you are in an area that is particularly sunny over the next few days, you take steps to ensure that you and your family are protected from these increased UV levels.
Read more about UV and sun health
Pollen levels
Pollen levels also increase as the temperature rises, with medium to high levels over the next five day. Our pollen forecast provides a look at the pollen amounts and types in the air for the next five days.
You can get pollen and UV forecasts for UK and worldwide locations via the Met Office app.
- For iPhone the app is available from the App store.
- For Android the app is available from the Google Play store.
Turning unsettled into next week
Weather conditions are expected to return to a more unsettled pattern as we head into the new working week. Rain and showers will start to move in from the west, due to a developing low from the Atlantic.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.
“On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/warm-and-sunny-weather-continues
Latest News from
Met Office
Met Office and Deaf Academy link up for training07/05/2024 13:15:00
How can we make our resources more accessible to the deaf community? That is the question Met Office staff have been discussing with members of the Deaf Academy.
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation in a changing climate03/05/2024 12:15:00
For 20 years, an array of instruments strung across the North Atlantic has been monitoring the strength of one of the largest and most important systems of ocean currents in the world.
Unsettled May Bank Holiday weekend02/05/2024 16:05:00
As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend there is still some uncertainty around the exact details of the forecast.
A wet and dull April02/05/2024 13:15:00
It will be no surprise for many to hear that April 2024 has been a wet month. In what has felt like an unsettled spring so far, the UK has had its sixth wettest April since the series began in 1836, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.
London Marathon weather forecast19/04/2024 16:20:00
High pressure will influence the UK’s weather this weekend, but what does that mean for the thousands of people running the TCS London Marathon?
Antarctic sea ice in 202318/04/2024 13:15:00
Each year, from June-October, polar climate scientists from the Met Office produce a series of monthly sea ice briefings for the government and the general public.
High pressure building for the weekend17/04/2024 12:25:00
After what feels like weeks and indeed months of wind and rain, there is some good news on the horizon.
NEMO: a numerical ocean model15/04/2024 13:15:00
A numerical ocean model is a computer programme representing the equations of motion (momentum, conservation of mass and thermodynamics) for the ocean.