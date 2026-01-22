Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Warm Homes Plan opens door for “cowboy builders”
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed Government funding for consumers to upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes but warns that rising demand for upgrades will increase the opportunities for rogue traders to rip off vulnerable consumers.
CTSI welcomes Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) intention in supporting consumers to upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes, which includes the installation of solar panels, insulation, batteries, and heat pumps.
Regrettably, rogue traders have taken advantage of previous similar schemes to defraud consumers or undertake substandard work which causes thousands of pounds of damage to homeowners. Polling commissioned by CTSI in 2024, found that around one fifth (18%) of homeowners were deterred from applying to such schemes because they don’t know where to find a reliable installer.
Trading Standards services have had a number of reports from consumers about the problems they are having with heat pumps, including being told their energy bills would half and they have instead quadrupled, poor installations or installing the wrong size heat pumps, and being left without heating or hot water. Such issues have ended up with heat pumps being removed and boilers being reinstated. Similarly, complaints regarding the poor or unsuitable installation of insulation has seen homes overrun with black mould.
CTSI therefore renews its call to urge the Government to introduce a mandatory licensing system for installers of domestic energy-efficiency measures to make it a criminal offence to trade without a licence on green heating initiatives. This would support legitimate businesses who are undercut by rogue traders, and boost consumer confidence in this new sector.
CTSI would encourage consumers to look for tradespeople who are members of reputable Consumer Codes, such as the Approved Code Scheme (ACS). The Approved Code Scheme, which was originally established by government and is now administered by CTSI, includes members who provide training to their members in the domestic energy-efficiency sector to ensure they are competent to install home energy-efficiency measures.
ACS requires traders who belong to the scheme to adhere to professional standards that align with consumer protection law, and to demonstrate high levels of customer service, including robust complaints-handling and after-care procedures, as well as access to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services in case disagreements with customers arise.
Code members can also provide reliable, accurate information about energy-efficiency technology and government-backed funding schemes and incentives, helping homeowners find the solutions and funding options that are most appropriate to them.
Steve Playle, CTSI Lead Officer for Energy and Net Zero, said “CTSI welcomes the Government’s intention to support consumers in upgrading the energy efficiency of their homes to help work towards achieving net zero carbon emissions. However, previous schemes have been preyed upon by rogue traders who see an opportunity to make money at the expense of consumers.
“Following previous scheme announcements, numerous ‘energy companies’ were newly registered on Companies House, which CTSI is concerned consisted of many rogue traders looking to capitalise on grant funding. This previously saw poorly installed works causing thousands of pounds of damage to homes and inappropriate measures being installed that end up increasing energy costs for homeowners. CTSI would urge the Government to introduce a mandatory licensing system for installers of domestic energy-efficiency measures to improve consumer confidence and clamp down on rogue traders in this sector”.
Lesley Crompton, Head of Resolution Services at CTSI, said “Ensuring consumers can find a qualified tradesperson to undertake retrofit works is crucial for the ongoing success of the Warm Homes Plan. I would urge consumers to ensure they only appoint tradespeople who are members of reputable Consumer Codes, such as the Approved Code Scheme, to give them greater piece of mind in their decision.”
Notes to editors:
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
- The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
- Approved Code Scheme members can be found here: https://approvedcode.tradingstandards.uk/our-codes-of-practice/
- Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2026/warm-homes-plan-opens-door-for-cowboy-builders/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Derby Trading Standards Officer Wins National Award23/12/2025 14:10:00
Claire Allen, a Trading Standards Officer at Derby City Council, has won the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Product Safety Initiative Award at their annual Hero Awards, held this year in the House of Lords.
Deaf Charities Win National Diversity and Inclusion Award23/12/2025 10:20:00
Bolton Deaf Society and Deafway, two charities supporting deaf and hard-of-hearing people, have won the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Diversity and Inclusion Award at the CTSI Hero Awards, held this year in the House of Lords.
Christmas Warning: Hazardous counterfeit “plush” Anime toys among products stopped at UK Borders19/12/2025 10:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing a stark warning to consumers ahead of the last shopping weekend this festive period to be on their guard against unsafe products that are entering the UK and could pose serious safety risks to shoppers.
Cosmetics Industry Body Wins National Award for Business Excellence10/12/2025 11:20:00
The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA) has won the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Business Hero Award at the CTSI Hero Awards, held on 2 December in the House of Lords.
Strengthening Communities: CTSI Leads Calls for Greater Investment in Trading Standards02/12/2025 13:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has unveiled a new package of resources to showcase the role of local Trading Standards services.
CTSI urges forthcoming budget to include commitment to tackle organised crime26/11/2025 09:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is calling for an urgent injection of funding from Government in the forthcoming budget to tackle serious and organised crime, and support enforcement agencies, including Trading Standards.
CTSI urges forthcoming budget to include commitment to tackle organised crime24/11/2025 09:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is calling for an urgent injection of funding from Government in next week’s budget to tackle serious and organised crime, and support enforcement agencies, including Trading Standards.
CTSI response to Which? report into recalled products found on online marketplaces21/11/2025 09:10:00
John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said “It’s unacceptable that illegal and potentially life-threatening products are still being sold on online marketplaces, as highlighted by Which? today.”
Chancellor urged to seize opportunity to disrupt crime and boost growth in upcoming Budget17/11/2025 10:25:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes reports that HM Treasury seeks to clamp down on dodgy shops on UK high streets as part of the upcoming Budget, but warns that Government action is needed to empower agencies to effectively address the threat.