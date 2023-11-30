Homeless Link
Warm spaces: providing respite for those that need it in cold weather
Last week, the UKHSA published an evidence review and toolkit that can help local organisations plan and deliver warm spaces.
Due to increased costs of living and heating last winter, many areas across England developed warm spaces within their communities. These interventions provided safe and warm places for people to go and often offered other activities such as advice and support, social activities and food and drink.
The new toolkit provides a framework to enable organisations to develop and evaluate a warm space in their community, and includes examples of practice and other resources.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/warm-spaces-providing-respite-for-those-that-need-it-in-cold-weather/
New government statistics released today (30th November 2023) show that homelessness is increasing faster than expected.
We're delighted to welcome Reset-21 CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
Homeless Link's new project manager, Sergiu Sidei introduces an exciting initiative that could drive innovation across the sector.
Every year, a “16 days of activism” campaign against gender-based violence begins on 25th November and ends on International Human Rights Day: 10th December.
On 24/11/2023, Leicestershire County Council (LCC) cabinet voted to approve a proposal to de-commission the homelessness support contract from April 2024.
On 22/11/2023, in the Autumn Statement, following tireless campaigining from the homelessness sector, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt finally announced that the Government was uplifting the Local Housing Allowance rate to the 30th percentile. Previously, the Government had frozen the LHA rate since April 2020.
Bruno Ornelas and Andy Meakin introduce an initiative developed from a collaborative effort involving academic researchers, legal experts, and both statutory and non-statutory practitioners: The Safeguarding Toolkit for Multiple Exclusion Homelessness.
Experts at the national Housing First Conference agreed that the approach goes far beyond simply addressing rough sleeping. They called for Housing First to be rolled out nationwide with a cross-departmental approach, sustainable funding and the backing of multiple sectors.