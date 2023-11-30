Warm spaces: providing respite for those that need it in cold weather

Last week, the UKHSA published an evidence review and toolkit that can help local organisations plan and deliver warm spaces.

Due to increased costs of living and heating last winter, many areas across England developed warm spaces within their communities. These interventions provided safe and warm places for people to go and often offered other activities such as advice and support, social activities and food and drink.

The new toolkit provides a framework to enable organisations to develop and evaluate a warm space in their community, and includes examples of practice and other resources.