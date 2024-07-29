Warm weather continues for many

Sunny and dry weather continues for much of the UK in the first half of the week and it will be very warm or hot for much of England and Wales, with temperatures likely to reach in excess of 30C for some.

High pressure is the dominant force for the UK’s weather at present, though parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland will have a more unsettled afternoon on Monday.

Elsewhere, heat will build in the coming days, with good amounts of sunshine for many.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said:

“Much of the UK is entering a warm or even hot interlude of weather, with some places in England and Wales likely to meet heatwave criteria in the coming days. “Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C in southeast England on Tuesday and Wednesday, with much of the UK experiencing dry, fine and warm conditions in the first half of the week.”

The UK Health Security Agency, which looks specifically at potential impacts on the health and social care sector, has issued a Yellow Heat Health Alert for parts of England.

UV levels are likely to be high for many in the coming days. Find advice on steps you can take to manage UV and its effect on health. Further advice from expert organisations on making the most of summer weather is also available as part of WeatherReady.

Click here for the full press release