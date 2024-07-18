Met Office
Warm weather for many
Most of England and parts of Wales will experience warm temperatures at the end of this week, with some places in the southeast likely reaching over 30°C.
A ‘tropical night’, where temperatures do not fall below 20°C overnight, is possible on Friday night into Saturday in parts of the southeast. The exception to these increased temperatures will be in western Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will often remain cloudy with rain at times.
The warmth is unlikely to last more than a few days, with a return to the cooler, more unsettled weather like we've been used to so far this July, by the weekend.
What’s behind the change in weather?
When looking at the underlying patterns behind the UK’s weather, the jet stream plays a prominent role, and that has been the case in recent weeks.
Speaking in the Met Office's 10-Day Trend video on YouTube, Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth yesterday said:
“For the last few weeks, we've been on the northern side of the jet stream and over the next few days, its position will change. It becomes a more amplified pattern, diving down well to the south of the UK and taking low pressure systems up to the north and west of the UK.
“But, as we head towards the weekend, Sunday most likely, will see the return of the stronger jet core to affect the UK, meaning it is going to turn a bit more unsettled and certainly cooler again.”
