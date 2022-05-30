Warm welcome for Urdd Eisteddfod in centenary year

There is a warm welcome for the Urdd Eisteddfod in North Wales as the movement celebrates its centenary year, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said today.

This will be the first face to face Urdd Eisteddfod since the Covid pandemic, following two years of holding the event virtually. Free access has also been granted at the Urdd this year, following a funding announcement from the Welsh Government.

The Urdd is the largest youth festival in Europe and the First Minister joined young people in Norway earlier this month to promote its international message of peace and good will.

Ahead of a visit to the Urdd on Monday the Minister said: