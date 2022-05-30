Welsh Government
Warm welcome for Urdd Eisteddfod in centenary year
There is a warm welcome for the Urdd Eisteddfod in North Wales as the movement celebrates its centenary year, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said today.
This will be the first face to face Urdd Eisteddfod since the Covid pandemic, following two years of holding the event virtually. Free access has also been granted at the Urdd this year, following a funding announcement from the Welsh Government.
The Urdd is the largest youth festival in Europe and the First Minister joined young people in Norway earlier this month to promote its international message of peace and good will.
Ahead of a visit to the Urdd on Monday the Minister said:
This is a very special year for the Urdd for many reasons. It is celebrating its centenary year, which is a remarkable achievement, and people are able to come together for the first time in over two years at the Eisteddfod.
I’m pleased the Welsh Government has committed to offer free access at this year’s event. This is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for the Urdd’s work over the last century.
The Urdd is an organisation which works on the international stage and offers a welcome to all regardless of background. What better way to celebrate this than to offer free access to all.
I’m very much looking forward to attending this year’s event and I know there’s a very warm welcome for the festival in Denbighshire and across North Wales.
