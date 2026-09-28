Warm, wet and windy, with more settled weather later in the week

Low pressure in the Atlantic will help bring a period of warmer weather on Tuesday, before turning increasingly wet and windy later in the day and into Wednesday.

Tuesday will start widely cloudy with drizzle in the south but temperatures will rise markedly as sunshine develops during the afternoon. In contrast, a clear and rather chilly morning in the north will give way to increasing cloud.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert said:

“A deep area of low pressure far into the Atlantic is the primary driver behind the UK’s weather over the next few days. Its first influence will help pull some warmer air over much of the country on Tuesday, with a peak of 27°C likely – which is notably warm for the time of year. “A warm night will follow across southern and eastern areas, with minimum temperatures of 19°C in places.”

Turning increasingly wet and windy

By Tuesday evening, western parts of the UK will be turning increasingly wet and windy, as a weather front gradually moves from west to east by late Tuesday and through Wednesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates said:

“As this weather front moves gradually from west to east late on Tuesday and Wednesday, many places will see around 10mm of rain, with in excess of 40mm possible in some isolated spots in south-facing hills in the west. “This period of weather will also see gusty winds, with gusts over 50mph possible, particularly on exposed coasts in the northwest. Large waves are likely to affect some coasts in the west, coinciding with high spring tides.”

While Thursday and Friday will see further rain or showers, some heavy, for many areas, there should be some drier, brighter spells too.

Calmer weather in the weekend forecast

High pressure will gradually build in over much of the UK over the weekend, reducing the chances of any rainfall and bringing a weekend of pleasant weather for many, with some sunshine and any light showers increasingly confined to the far northwest.

Steven Keates concluded:

“There’s a good degree of confidence that high pressure will become more dominant over the weekend with lots of dry and fine weather for many. Temperatures will generally be around average for the time of year, with this high pressure likely to linger for at least the start of next week.”

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