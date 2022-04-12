Warmer but unsettled for many ahead of Easter

A warm southerly airflow over the UK will bring milder temperatures than of late but also showery and occasionally windy weather in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

The warmer air being drawn up from France will be a contrast to the Arctic air mass conditions we have seen over much of the country in the last week or so, but it will also bring a number of weather fronts and unsettled spells, particularly in the west.

The early part of the week will see some fairly windy conditions in the west, with gusts in places up to perhaps 60mph in the lee of high ground. Showers will be heaviest in the west with the chance of some thundery bursts, while rain will be more persistent in the north, where temperatures will also remain somewhat lower. Where the southeast in particular sees longer spells of sun temperatures may climb to 20C in places.

