Met Office
|Printable version
Warmer but unsettled for many ahead of Easter
A warm southerly airflow over the UK will bring milder temperatures than of late but also showery and occasionally windy weather in the run-up to the Easter weekend.
The warmer air being drawn up from France will be a contrast to the Arctic air mass conditions we have seen over much of the country in the last week or so, but it will also bring a number of weather fronts and unsettled spells, particularly in the west.
The early part of the week will see some fairly windy conditions in the west, with gusts in places up to perhaps 60mph in the lee of high ground. Showers will be heaviest in the west with the chance of some thundery bursts, while rain will be more persistent in the north, where temperatures will also remain somewhat lower. Where the southeast in particular sees longer spells of sun temperatures may climb to 20C in places.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/warmer-but-unsettled-easter
Latest News from
Met Office
Overshoot likely needed to keep to 1.5C rise by end of century05/04/2022 12:15:00
Could the world still be on track to keep global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century?
New March sunshine records04/04/2022 16:43:00
Scotland and Northern Ireland each recorded their sunniest March on record (records back to 1919), according to provisional Met Office statistics.
Cold and unsettled weather for many30/03/2022 15:25:00
A spell of unsettled weather is on the way for much of the country this week, with rain showers and a possible mix of sleet and snow, mainly on high ground in the north.
UK Climate Change in action29/03/2022 11:43:00
Met Office heatwave thresholds are to be updated ahead of Summer 2022 as the UK sees impacts due to climate change.
Victorian rainfall data rescued25/03/2022 15:15:15
Record-breaking Victorian weather has been revealed from millions of archived rainfall records.
What’s the outlook for hay fever sufferers this year?18/03/2022 15:15:15
As much of the UK continues to see mild spring weather this week, the thoughts of some near-10million people in the country will be starting to turn towards the dreaded symptoms of hay fever.
Climate change and extreme events11/03/2022 13:15:00
During February we saw a number of extreme weather events globally, and Professor Stephen Belcher and Professor Jason Lowe OBE wrote a blog post about preparing the scientific response to increasing climate challenges.
Changeable weather10/03/2022 15:33:00
As we go through the next few days the weather is going to be unsettled with mild, wet and windy spells interspersed with brighter, drier periods.