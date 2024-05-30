Warmer, drier weather on the way

High pressure will build over the weekend bringing warmer and drier conditions.

Yesterday’s weather was a mix of sunshine and showers. Some of these showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder, particularly in the north and northeast of the country. Yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms are in place across parts of Scotland.

Today, rain or showers across parts of the northwest will sink southwards, becoming focused across central areas during the afternoon. Some showers will be heavy and thundery.

High pressure building for the weekend

Friday sees a reduction in rainfall amounts for most, though there remains a chance of some showers in the southeast. It’ll be the start of a period of dry and fine weather for many as a ridge of high pressure builds from the west.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west.