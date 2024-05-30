Met Office
Warmer, drier weather on the way
High pressure will build over the weekend bringing warmer and drier conditions.
Yesterday’s weather was a mix of sunshine and showers. Some of these showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder, particularly in the north and northeast of the country. Yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms are in place across parts of Scotland.
Today, rain or showers across parts of the northwest will sink southwards, becoming focused across central areas during the afternoon. Some showers will be heavy and thundery.
High pressure building for the weekend
Friday sees a reduction in rainfall amounts for most, though there remains a chance of some showers in the southeast. It’ll be the start of a period of dry and fine weather for many as a ridge of high pressure builds from the west.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west.
“Although some showers are possible at times - most likely in the southeast initially and later in the weekend in the northwest - many should see a decent amount of sunshine.
“With the exception of the southeast at first, where it will be rather cool to start the weekend, temperatures are generally unremarkable for the time of year, close to or a little above average. However, it will feel a little warmer with light winds and prolonged sunny spells, generally away from windward coasts.”
Further ahead
High pressure is likely to still be in charge on Monday, with spells of warm sunshine and light winds for much of the UK, although perhaps some patchy rain and drizzle arriving into the northwest.
A return to more unsettled conditions is likely later next week, although timings remain uncertain at this range.
