Met Office
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Warmer weather for some, but turning increasingly wet and windy next week
Temperatures will rise in southern England over the next couple of days, peaking around 27-28°C in parts of the southeast on Friday.
Although, there are emerging signals for increasingly wet and windy weather next week.
Today will be a largely dry day for many with temperatures into the low 20°s Celsius for much of England and Wales.
Those further to the northwest, initially western Scotland and Northern Ireland will see a cold front bringing rain arrive by This afternoon, and this will gradually bring the transition to more average, mixed conditions over the weekend.
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Dan Holley said: “Once early fog patches clear in the south, Friday will be exceptionally warm for late September, especially in the southeast closest to an area of high pressure over the nearby Continent.
“A weakening cold front will drift gradually southeastwards overnight and into Saturday, with temperatures falling back closer to average over the weekend. This sets up a mixed weekend of weather, much of Saturday will be fine and dry before an increasing chance of rain or showers on Sunday, especially in more western parts.”
Wet and windy
Looking ahead to next week, there are increasing signals of a period of wet and windy weather on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with the chance of some coastal impacts in the west and southwest.
Dan Holley continued: “While details are naturally uncertain at this range, a particularly deep area of low pressure could pass close to the UK during the first half of next week. This may bring some wet and windy weather for some, which coupled with high spring tides could bring impacts to some coastal areas in the west.”
This is an emerging element of the forecast, so it is worth staying up to date with the latest forecast in the coming days.
You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/warmer-weather-for-some-but-turning-increasingly-wet-and-windy-next-week-
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