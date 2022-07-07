Met Office
Warmer weather on the way
High pressure will dominate the UK over the coming days, bringing warm and dry weather for many until early next week.
With high pressure in charge, there will be little change to the weather through the rest of the week and over the weekend which will allow temperatures to increase day on day. From Friday and over the weekend temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius for many. However, in the far northwest it’ll remain cloudier and cooler with rain at times.
The situation remains the same into the start of next week, which means further dry and sunny weather and temperatures climbing higher during Monday and Tuesday, likely peaking on Tuesday with temperatures possible in the low 30s Celsius in part of England and Wales, and high 20s elsewhere.
Speaking on the latest Met Office 10 Day Trend Met Office Meteorologist and Presenter Alex Deakin said: “The strong July sunshine plus the high pressure squishing the air means that temperatures will be building through Sunday and Monday, likely to be over 30 Celsius and perhaps going up a notch further by the time we get to Tuesday.”
Will it be a heatwave?
For an official Met Office heatwave, specific thresholds, based on the region, must be met for three days running. Areas with lower heatwave thresholds, especially southwest England and south Wales are more likely to reach heatwave criteria from Thursday onwards. Elsewhere with the higher thresholds, the chance of an official heatwave is more marginal, although it’s possible they could also reach their heatwave thresholds from Sunday.
