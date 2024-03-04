Warmest February on record for England and Wales

England and Wales had their respective warmest Februarys on record according to provisional Met Office statistics in what was a mild and wet month for many.

The average temperature in England for February 2024 was 7.5°C, topping the previous record of 7.0°C set in 1990. Wales saw an average mean temperature at 6.9°C for the month, marginally ahead of 1998’s record of 6.8°C.

The UK experienced its second warmest February, averaging 6.3°C, but not surpassing February 1998’s figure of 6.8°C. The UK’s 10 warmest Februarys on record in a series from 1884 now include 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2019.

While temperatures were above average throughout the UK, it was a particularly warm month across the southern half of the country, with mean temperatures more than 3°C above the February long-term average for many counties in southern England. Over 30 counties recorded their highest February mean temperature, chiefly in southern areas of the UK, though many areas further north were also warmer than average.

Met Office Senior Scientist Mike Kendon recently said:

“February has perhaps been the quietest month of the winter, without any further named storms, whereas Gerrit in December and Henk and Isha in January all caused significant weather impacts. “Despite a cold spell in the north in the first half of the month, the main theme of February is how persistently mild and wet it has been, particularly in the south and this is largely due to the influence of Atlantic low-pressure systems bringing a predominant mild, south-westerly flow. This mild, wet theme is also true of winter overall.”

