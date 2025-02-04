Warming India–Indonesia rhetoric belies challenges of Global South leadership

EXPERT COMMENT

New Delhi and Jakarta share many development challenges and foreign policy objectives. But despite last week’s summit, there remain several challenges to realizing the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to India last week highlighted the vast potential for collaboration between the two most populous democracies in the Global South.

As neighbours with no major bilateral disputes, similar development challenges and overlapping worldviews (not to mention a shared cultural heritage from Bollywood to the Ramayana), New Delhi and Jakarta could put weight and energy behind calls for reform of international institutions. Together, they could provide real Global South leadership at a time when the multilateral system is breaking down.

