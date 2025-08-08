Warmth building after a mixed weekend

The UK faces changeable weather this weekend, with a mix of sunshine and showers, before temperatures climb early next week, particularly in the south.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday looks largely fine for much of England and Wales, with sunny spells, but with some rain in northern areas, particularly northwest Scotland. It is a similar picture on Sunday with a weather front moving in from the west bringing rain to Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and possibly northern England by evening. Central and southern areas are expected to remain dry with sunny spells.

Turning warmer early next week

From Sunday, temperatures will begin to rise across southern parts of the UK, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter, draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK. Temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C in places across parts of central, southern and eastern England on Monday and Tuesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday. However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.”

“Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain”.