Warning as Easter Recruitment Scams Target Young Jobseekers
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is warning of a rise in recruitment scams targeting young people, particularly in the run up to the Easter holidays when many are searching for part time work.
With rising youth unemployment, young people are increasingly looking for quick summer jobs online. Understanding this, fraudsters are advertising fake job opportunities on social media platforms and messaging services such as WhatsApp, often promising flexible hours and quick earnings. However, these advertisements are designed to harvest personal and financial information.
Victims are often asked early on to provide identity documents and bank details. In some cases, they are also told they must pay an upfront fee for ‘office’ or ‘IT equipment’ to enable them to work from home. The job does not exist and, once the payment is made, the supposed recruiter disappears. Their information may then be used to recruit them as “money mules”, individuals who unknowingly help launder money by having funds paid into their bank accounts and transferring it on for a small commission, a practice sometimes referred to as “squaring”. Others may be asked to receive and forward parcels that contain stolen or counterfeit goods.
CTSI warns that acting as a money mule or squaring can have serious consequences. Young people may find their bank accounts frozen or closed and could face criminal investigation, even if they believed they were taking part in legitimate work.
Katherine Hart, CTSI Lead Officer for Doorstep Crime, said:
“Scams can affect anyone at any age, but the rise in ‘quick cash’ job advertisements targeting students and young people is extremely concerning. I’m particularly worried about fake adverts that may harvest personal data and expose people to identity theft, but I’m equally alarmed by the risk of individuals being unknowingly recruited into criminal activity. It’s never been more important to stay vigilant and approach these opportunities with caution, especially as the consequences could lead to more serious issues
Consumers are advised to take simple precautions:
- Research any company offering work and check that it has a genuine UK presence
- Be wary of roles advertised only through social media accounts, and offering easy money
- Never accept money into your bank account to pass on to someone else and never share bank details or identity documents with unverified contacts.
Anyone who believes they have been targeted should stop contact immediately, inform their bank without delay and report the matter to the police or Report Fraud (previously Action Fraud). Where possible, take screenshots of adverts and messages to assist enforcement action. Victims should not feel embarrassed; these scams are designed to exploit trust and usually present themselves with a sense of urgency or secrecy.
Consumers who believe they have encountered one of these scams are urged to contact one of the following: in England and Wales, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. In Scotland, contact Consumer Advice Scotland on 0808 164 6000. In Northern Ireland, contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.
